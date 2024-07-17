Advocacy group rallies behind visually impaired teen in defilement case against University don

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court was filled Wednesday with supporters of a 16-year-old sight-impaired girl allegedly defiled by a Kyambogo University professor.

The group held signs with messages like, "Justice now, disability doesn't mean inability, show compassion for disabled youth, our disabilities don't make us worthless".

Dr Lawrence Eron, 56, a senior lecturer at Kyambogo University, is in custody on a charge of aggravated defilement contrary to the Penal Code Act.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege, who sent him back to Luzira prison until July 31 when his case will come back for mention.

The prosecution, led by Ms Eunice Mbaine, told the court that investigations are still ongoing.

“Your worship investigations in this matter are still ongoing. We pray for an adjournment to enable the police to widen the investigation,” Ms Mbaine told the court.

Ms Rose Obol Achayo, the chairperson of the National Union of Women with Disabilities of Uganda (NUWODU), said they often hear about abuse of disabled women, but victims often give up when they don't get the help they expect.

“This case of this blind girl is a test, we want to see if justice will prevail in this case. Imagine an educationalist doing whatever happened. This is a disadvantaged girl and now that even the perpetrator has infected her making it double,” Ms Achayo said.

She further stated that the evidence they gathered against the don was enough to have the case already concluded.

According to the charge sheet, the state alleges that on October 12, 2023, Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo village in Wakiso District performed a sexual act with a 16-year-old with a disability when he is HIV positive and also a person in authority over her.

Court records show that Dr Eron committed the crime while serving as Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation. The victim was a student at a secondary school in Mukono District.

Dr Eron had been on the run, forcing the university to stop paying his salary.

On April 3, 2024, the university's vice chancellor told reporters that after the allegations surfaced, the university set up a committee to investigate.