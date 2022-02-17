Advocate for welfare of unmarried clerics – Bishop tells Church

The West Ankole Diocese Emeritus Bishop Rt Rev William Magambo has implored the church to “advocate and fight for the rights and welfare of clerics who are childless and not married” noting that “they suffer a lot after their retirement.”

“Many priests and lay leaders in Church of Uganda who served God diligently clock the 65-year retirement age and have nowhere to go especially women.Some go back to their parents families and find everything divided amongst boys,” Bishop Magambo noted.

Bishop Magambo expressed concern over the “miserable life of church leaders who retire unmarried and childless yet they devoted their efforts in serving the church.”

“For us in West Ankole Diocese we called her a Nun (sister) since she did not got married but she raised and mentored many children and such people should be considered in church of Uganda like what Catholics do. We thank God that South Ankole Diocese cared for her during sickness and even prepared a decent burial for CapT Gladys Ayebazibwe. Elsewhere, they die miserably,” he said.

Bishop Magambo made the remarks on Wednesday during the burial of Capt Ayebazibwe whowas the South Ankole Diocesan Boys and Girls Brigade Officer in the event at St Peter’s Kibatsi Church of Uganda Archdeaconry in Ntungamo District.

Bishop William Magambo addresses mourners during the burial of Captain Ayebazibwe Gladys at St Peter’s Kibatsi Church of Uganda (CoU) Archdeaconry on February 16, 2022. PHOTO/ELLY KATAHINGA

He commended Captain Ayebazibwe for pioneering Boys and Girls Brigade and Brass Band in the diocese.

“I was once a bishop but now am retired at my home being served by the sons and daughters of my former subordinates. Therefore, you who acquired high offices should take care of your lower cadres in the offices,” Bishop Magambo challenged clerics.

About Capt Gladys Ayebazibwe

The 53-year-old Capt Ayebazibwe succumbed to throat cancer on Monday at Itojo Hospital- after serving as a lay leader in the CoU for over ten years.

At the time of her demise, she was the South Ankole Diocesan Brass Band and Boys and Girls Brigade captain since its inception in 2012.

“She was a patriotic and dedicated servant who cherished development of Boys and Girls Brigade in dioceses of West Ankole and South Ankole,” South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe observed.