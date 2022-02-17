Advocate for welfare of unmarried clerics – Bishop tells Church

Boys and Girls Brigade taking the casket of deceased church leader Capt Gladys Ayebazibwe (inset) for burial on February 16. PHOTO/ELLY KATAHINGA

By  Elly Katahinga

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Magambo expressed concern over the “miserable life of church leaders who retire unmarried and childless yet they devoted their efforts in serving the church.”

The West Ankole Diocese Emeritus Bishop Rt Rev William Magambo has implored the church to “advocate and fight for the rights and welfare of clerics who are childless and not married” noting that “they suffer a lot after their retirement.”

