Africa CDC declares Mpox public health emergency 

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), an autonomous health body of the African Union, has declared Mpox as a disease of public health emergency in the continent.



Dr Jean Kaseya, the Africa CDC Director-General, while announcing the historic step, in a press briefing on Tuesday said the decision was made after consulting and meeting at least 600 African leaders and top health experts across the continent, including Prof Nelson Sewankambo of Uganda's Makerere University.



"Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent. Families have been torn apart and suffering have touched every corner of our continent. Based on the consensus or even unanimity reached from various bodies and consultations," he said.



"With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as public health emergency of continental security," he added while making the declaration.



He explained that the declaration will allow for the "proactive approach" across the continent's government as coordinated by the Africa CDC to tame the rising cases of Mpox. He said this would boost cross border operations to prevent spread of the virus.



Dr Kaseya, however, emphasised that they do not recommend travel restrictions over Mpox, a disease which the Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who heads Emergency Consultative Group for Africa CDC, described as "mild" but increasing at concerning rate.



Prof Karim said there are “far more cases now” in Africa than even when the World Health Organization declared an international public health emergency (PHEIC) previously.



“We looked at the evidence and we reflected on that evidence in relation to a set of criteria that had been developed by the Africa CDC. The criteria were very helpful and very comprehensive. So, when we looked at it in relation to those criteria, we were able to pinpoint the areas that we need most to understand and to reflect on,” he said.



Prof Karim also noted that there was concern because there were new cases being reported in countries that previously did not have cases.



“The evidence we have does not seem to be that it’s zoonotic transmission, in other words, from an animal reservoir. It seems to be mostly from human to human transmission," he added.



Information from Africa CDC indicates that the surge in Mpox cases across Africa in 2024 has matched 2023’s total in just six months.



According to details from the health body, from January to July 2024, 15,074 Mpox cases (2,853 confirmed; 12,221 suspected) and 461 deaths (a case fatality rate of 3.06 percent) have been reported across Twelve (12) AU Member States.