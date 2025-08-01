Africa CDC donates solar cold chain equipment to boost vaccine storage in Uganda

Uganda has received 500 solar-powered vaccine storage refrigerators from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), a donation aimed at strengthening vaccine storage and delivery, particularly in remote areas with limited or no electricity, in a bid to reduce vaccine wastage.

During the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala on Thursday July 31, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the donation would significantly expand storage capacity at both district and health facility levels, especially in hard-to-reach and off-grid areas.

“This equipment will provide continuous cold storage powered by solar energy, which we now have in abundance. It will ensure vaccine quality even in areas with limited or no access to electricity,” Dr Aceng said. “Installation and commissioning will be completed within two months at selected health facilities currently facing storage constraints. Additionally, we expect to receive 1,746 remote temperature monitoring devices to enable central teams to monitor the functionality of the equipment.”

Dr Aceng also noted Uganda’s progress in immunisation, including the recent addition of the malaria vaccine to its already comprehensive 14-vaccine routine schedule. However, she emphasised the ongoing challenge of maintaining high coverage rates amid approximately 1.5 million new births annually.

“To maintain vaccine potency and availability, especially with our expanding antigen schedule, we must have a robust cold chain system that reliably delivers vaccines on time and in optimal condition to every child in Uganda,” she stated, adding that; “This includes not only routine vaccines but also those required for outbreak responses, which occur from time to time.”

She stressed that this effort requires two critical components: “A well-functioning cold chain network that is operationally stable and accessible at all levels of care, and a reliable support infrastructure that ensures timely supply of vaccines and other immunisation supplies, backed by a well-motivated workforce ready to serve.”

Ms Lucy Mazyanga, Africa CDC’s Regional Director for Eastern Africa, emphasized the often-overlooked importance of cold chain systems in public health. She said the equipment, valued at USD 4.3 million aligns with Uganda’s national immunisation strategy and Africa CDC’s broader goal of equitable vaccine access across the continent.

“A reliable cold chain is one of the unsung heroes of public health. We celebrate vaccines, but without a functional cold chain, they lose their potency and the promise to save lives. This milestone is an investment in life, resilience, and equity," she said.

Ms Mazyanga also highlighted Africa CDC’s broader support to Uganda’s health system, including the training of 797 community health workers during the Sudan Ebola outbreak, enhancement of genomic sequencing capabilities, and integration of Covid‑19 management into national surveillance systems.

UNICEF, which is supporting the deployment of the equipment, reiterated the critical role of these solar-powered fridges in closing access gaps in rural communities.

Mr Yaron Wolman, Chief of Child Survival and Development at UNICEF Uganda, said the donation would enhance Uganda’s ability to maintain uninterrupted vaccine supply chains and timely health responses.

“These solar fridges will serve the most remote areas where unreliable power has previously led to vaccine spoilage. They will also benefit patients requiring cold-stored medication, such as insulin, which has often been compromised due to lack of electricity,” Mr Wolman said.

Dr Aceng urged District Health Officers across Uganda to mobilize their teams and work closely with the Ministry of Health over the next six months to ensure the equipment is fully installed, commissioned, and operational.



