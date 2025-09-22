Africa CDC earmarks Shs11 trillion to boost local drug manufacturing

The African Union’s autonomous continental health agency, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has announced a $3.2 billion (about Shs11.1 trillion) financing and grant package to support local drug and vaccine manufacturers. The initiative aims to reduce Africa’s reliance on imported pharmaceuticals and foster self-sufficiency in healthcare production. Dr Abebe Getenu, the Africa CDC local manufacturing coordinator, revealed the funding details during a Thursday meeting with drug developers, manufacturers, and researchers in Matugga, Wakiso District. The visit, part of a broader assessment of Africa’s manufacturing capabilities, included a delegation led by Dr Mosoka Fallah, Africa CDC’s director of science and innovation, alongside researchers from other African nations.

The team toured DEI Biopharma’s facility in Wakiso to evaluate its potential to contribute to the continent’s pharmaceutical goals. The company, according to information from operators, currently makes generic painkillers and antibiotics –tablets. “Finance is the core of any manufacturing,” Dr Getenu said. “So for that, we have been working with development finance institutions (DFIs); we’ve got a $2 two billion dollars pledge from African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) to finance manufacturing on the continent,” he added. “We have [also] got $1.2 billion from the Gavi African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA). I am sure DEI [Biopharma] will be one of the beneficiaries of the Gavi AVMA.

So, we need to work together, sit down and find out how we can access the financing available for us,” he explained. Dr Abebe added that the $1.2billion Gavi grant is available for African manufacturers, but there are requirements. “The first requirement is achieving the blue trophy qualification. So, as in Africa CDC, what we’re trying to do is, how can we support our manufacturers to reach the World Health Organisation prequalification so that they can access the first payment from Gavi AVMA,” he explained. “Together with Gavi, we convinced the Gavi Board to approve the $1 billion initiative, ” Dr Getenu said to make the manufacturing of drugs a successful venture on the continent, there should be a market guarantee. “All this boils down to the market and that is why we are setting up the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism,” he added.