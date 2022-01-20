Africa deserves permanent seat at UN- Museveni

President Museveni

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • Museveni suggested the murder of the founding Prime Minister of DRC, Patrice Lumumba in 1961 plotted by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the attack on Libya by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces in 2011 should have been stopped by the Council, but it didn’t.

President Museveni on Thursday asked African countries not to accept anything less at the UN Security Council reforms, until the continent is granted at least two permanent seats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.