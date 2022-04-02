Africa forest conference deliberates need to mitigate climate change

In addition, trees provide migrating plant and animal species routes to resilient habitats. Forests and trees are a cornerstone of addressing climate change.

The impacts of climate change such as rising temperatures and increasingly unpredictable precipitation- also means forests are more vulnerable to threats such as diseases or fires.

Prof Godwin Kowero who has worked on forest economics in African countries, adds that the forests and trees outside the forests are resources that must be managed sustainably and used judicially to address the needs of the people and improve the environment they live in.

Prof Kowero is the chief executive officer African Forest Forum (AFF), a pan-African forestry institution based in Nairobi, Kenya. He made the remarks during a physical and hybrid five-day conference dubbed ‘challenges and opportunities in forest management in Africa’ held between 28th March and 1st April 2022 in Mombasa Kenya.

According to the Food Agricultural Organization (FAO), forests are important in determining the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. They absorb 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year (as of 2020).

In the face of lost forest cover, the effects of climate change come to bite, calling for mitigation efforts to reduce or prevent emission of greenhouse gases.

United Nation’s Food Agricultural Organisation (FAO) estimates that 15.2% or about 2,988,000 hectares of Uganda is forested. The country has 506 Central Forest Reserves which are part of the protected areas.

At continental level, 22.7% or about 674,419,000 hectares of Africa is forested. Between 1990 and 2010, Africa lost an average of 3,740,950 hectares or 0.50% per year.

Between 1990 and 2010, Uganda lost 37.1% of its forest cover, or around 1,763,000 ha. Uganda's forests contain 109 million metric tons of carbon in living forest biomass.

In deliberating about the state of forestry in Africa, some of the East African region’s and continent’s scholars and environmentalists discussed about climate change adaptation and mitigation mechanism like improved use of land and management of forest resources.

As the climate changes, so do the temperatures and rains increase which in turn affects crop production and food security and cash crop earnings. Forests as key resources to mitigate climate change need to be governed well.

As such, participants keenly discussed forest protection in the face of economic development. The topic was synch with the Paris Agreement which aims at avoidance of climate change by limiting global warming and supporting countries to deal with its impacts.

The conference participants also sought to deeply deliver about the need for improved forest management that will in turn better address climate change impacts, as well as contribute to poverty alleviation and environmental protection in Africa.

According to Greenpeace, a movement of people who are passionate about defending the natural world from destruction, changing our main energy sources to clean and renewable energy is the best way to stop using fossil fuels.

“These include technologies like solar, wind, wave, tidal and geothermal power. Switch to sustainable transport. Petrol and diesel vehicles, planes and ships use fossil fuels,” the movement observes.

