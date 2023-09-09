Africa: Inside continent’s multibillion pledges for green agenda

Africa will anxiously wait to reap big from various finance deals signed during the continent’s climate summit that ended in Nairobi, Kenya this week.

The new pledges aim to mitigate the negative impact of climate change that has brought the continent to its knees.

Among the finances launched so far are a $4.5 billion (Sh656 billion) UAE finance initiative to unlock Africa’s Clean Energy Potential, $3 billion (437 billion) for loss and damage by the US government, $35 million (Sh5.1 billion) to support African climate leadership by USAid, and $25 billion (Sh3.6 trillion) by Africa Development Bank which will go towards climate financing by 2025.

The $4.5 billion (Sh656 billion) investment initiative that was announced by the COP28 President-designate, Sultan Al Jaber, will focus on unlocking Africa’s clean energy potential.

The fund assembles together public, private, and development capital from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar, and AMEA Power.

ADFD and ECI have declared that they will kickstart the initiative through funding investments that will scale up private sector action.

ADFD has pledged $1 billion (Sh145 billion) of financial assistance to support basic infrastructure needs, provide innovative finance solutions and increase the mobilisation of private investments.

The ECI on the other hand is providing $500 million of credit insurance to demonstrate its commitment to global sustainable development.

Masdar, a UAE-government-owned renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will contribute an additional $2 billion of equity as part of the new initiative.

The company is one of the world’s largest clean energy companies and is active in 22 countries in Africa.

Masdar also plans to mobilise an additional $8 billion in project finance and through its Infinity Power platform, they target to delivery 10GW of clean energy capacity in Africa by 2030.

AMEA Power is working with its global stakeholders to bring energy access to emerging markets. Focusing on Africa, they target 5GW of renewable energy capacity in the continent by 2030. They will mobilise $5 billion, of which $1 billion will come from equity commitment, and $4 billion from Project financeAfrica50.

The energy powerhouse will strategically identify, initial projects and connect with local implementing entities.

Africa Energy Futures Initiatives

During the summit, the Rockefeller Foundation, an American private foundation, in partnership with Africa Climate Foundation and Energy for Growth Hub also launched the Africa Energy Futures Initiatives.

Top officials revealed that the initiative seeks to build 10 hubs in Africa where world-class energy systems, research, and analysis will be happening.

Mr Jaber called on African leaders to set clear investment plans so that the continent unlocks commercial finance for clean energy projects.

“The new initiative [Africa Energy Futures Initiatives] aligns with COP28 Presidency call for global tripling of renewable energy by 2030 and push to make finance more available, accessible, and affordable.

“This initiative will sit under the umbrella of Etihad 7, a development platform championed by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and launched by the UAE at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022.

Etihad 7 aims to provide 100 million people across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035,” Mr Jaber said.

African leaders have pledged to walk the talk and improve policy and regulatory frameworks to accelerate the dream path to renewable energy.

$4.5b fund