Africa leads hotel AI adoption globally, study shows

Africa’s hotel sector has emerged as a global leader in adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI), outpacing Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region, according to a new international study commissioned by hotel technology provider Profitroom.

The study, released on October 27, shows that 57 percent of hotel chains in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have already integrated AI-driven features into their operations significantly higher than Europe (30 percent), the Americas (30 percent), and Asia-Pacific (29 percent). The global average stands at 35 percent.

Profitroom’s Director of Product, Katarzyna Raiter-Łuksza, said African hotels are demonstrating remarkable leadership in turning AI potential into a business reality.

“What’s particularly striking is not just the adoption rate, but the confidence African hoteliers have in this technology compared to their global counterparts,” she said.

The report highlights that MEA hotel operators are more likely to dedicate specific budgets to AI innovation, showing higher confidence and comfort with automated systems.

The region’s hoteliers recorded an average AI trust score of 7.1 out of 10, tied with Asia-Pacific and above the global average of 6.6. They also showed the lowest concerns about AI negatively affecting guest experience, with only 35 percent expressing worry compared to the global average of 50 percent.

However, despite the rapid adoption, data silos and a lack of strategy threaten to undermine progress. Nearly 47 percent of MEA hotel chains reported that departmental data silos are limiting their AI potential, the highest globally. In addition, only eight percent of hotel chains worldwide have a company-wide AI strategy.

“African hotels have leapfrogged their competitors in embracing AI but now face the challenge of breaking down internal data barriers,” Ms Raiter-Łuksza warned.

“The next frontier isn’t just adopting AI tools, but creating unified data strategies that deliver consistent guest experiences and measurable business outcomes.”

In Uganda, technology-driven tourism platforms are also beginning to tap into AI to enhance service delivery and guest experience. Swaib Mandela, CEO of Tour App Uganda, said the company’s adoption of AI has made trip planning more efficient and sustainable.

“We have been able to integrate AI in our system, which has eased the search for destinations and accommodation,” Mr Mandela told Saturday Monitor.

“With AI, a traveller can get an itinerary and also check on sustainability. Also, it is easier to rank hotels and lodges. It is a win for the hospitality sector.”

Uganda’s hotel and travel industry, which continues to recover from the pandemic’s impact, is increasingly turning to digital platforms for bookings, marketing, and guest management.

Industry players say broader adoption of AI could help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and attract more international visitors.