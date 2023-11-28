Africa regulators push for inclusive pension

Regulators and supervisors from a continental body have decried low numbers of people saving for their retirement benefits across the bloc, emphasizing that “the biggest percentage of the current working population is at the grim of living in extreme poverty after retirement.”

Concern over the subject echoed at the opening ceremony of the 2-day 4th annual Africa Pension Supervisors Association (APSA) conference in Kampala on November 27.

At the gathering, Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) chief Martin Nsubuga noted that about 600 million young and economically active informal sector workers across Africa are excluded from the formal pension and social protection arrangements.

“In Uganda we are talking about 3 million people saving for their retirement out of the over 20 million working Ugandans. This means the coverage ratios are still very low. Conference discussions must focus on how we bring other people on board,” Nsubuga said.

Themed “Sustainable Pension Inclusion in Africa,” the APSA conference brought together over 100 delegates from the continent and beyond to discuss strategies to alleviate old-age poverty- in the region.

African Development Bank country director Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who was the keynote speaker on Monday, urged cross-cutting inclusive pension reforms.

“I believe that this conference will come up with innovative and transformative recommendations for improving inclusiveness of the pension sector. There is a lot that needs to be done for pension inclusiveness because many Africans do not have a formal pension system to cater for their retirements,” he observed.

“It is not only the informal sector that suffers pension exclusion, but the youths as well. Therefore, we should make pension services accessible to all. This will provide a health financial future and sustainable equitable break out of the poverty cycle,” he added.

URBRA board chairperson Julius Bigirwa reiterated Ngafuan’s wish saying: “We have many people working casually in markets and transport businesses like riding boda bodas. We need systems and mechanisms to encourage them to save for their retirement.”

URBRA statistics show that since 2011, Uganda has registered a significant pension investment growth which is now at around Shs21.5 trillion compared to Shs3 trillion more than a decade ago.