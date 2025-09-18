Africa seeks stronger voice in global tax rules as UN debate heats up

African tax officials and researchers are pushing for greater influence in shaping global tax rules as negotiations intensify over a proposed United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10th African Tax Research Network (ATRN) Congress in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday, Ms Mary Baine, executive secretary of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), warned that the continent risks being sidelined if it fails to mobilise its own expertise and present a unified position.

“Africa enters a decisive period in global tax governance,” Baine said. “The ongoing dialogue on a UN tax convention offers a rare opportunity to create rules that are inclusive and equitable. But this moment demands a strong African knowledge base, technically sound, contextually grounded, and bold enough to challenge assumptions that do not fit our realities.”

The three-day congress, themed “Shaping the Continent’s Fiscal Space: Past, Present and Future,” brings together tax scholars, policymakers, and revenue officials from across Africa to discuss challenges ranging from illicit financial flows and digital economy taxation to climate-related fiscal reforms.

The crux of the discussions is Africa’s longstanding frustration with OECD-dominated tax processes, such as the G20/OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project. Many African countries argue that these frameworks have not adequately addressed their concerns about tax avoidance by multinational corporations operating on the continent.

The UN tax convention debate represents a potential shift of power from a handful of wealthy nations to a more inclusive, rules-based system under the UN.

Baine said this transition will only benefit Africa if countries come prepared with data-driven arguments and a shared strategy.

“Global tax debates move fast and are highly technical,” she said. “If Africa does not bring evidence and a clear voice, others will define the rules for us.”

The congress also addressed how rapid digitalisation is reshaping tax systems. Presentations highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital payment systems to improve compliance and close tax gaps.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) featured prominently, with compliance management officer Patience Namubiru showcasing how AI tools are being deployed to detect tax evasion.

However, Ms Baine cautioned that technology alone will not solve the continent’s challenges. Persistent informality, which dominates many African economies, continues to limit revenue collection.

“Addressing informality demands more than slogans. It requires integrating economics, law, technology, and political realities into sustainable strategies.” Ms Baine said.

Climate and Tax Policy

Another emerging theme is the intersection between taxation and climate change. As the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) takes effect, African countries face new pressures on their exports.

A plenary session examined how African tax systems can adapt through carbon taxes and other incentives to fund green transitions without undermining growth.

Why It Matters for Uganda

Uganda has a direct stake in these debates.

According to ATAF, illicit financial flows and aggressive tax avoidance deprive African countries of billions of dollars annually funds that could support infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains below the African average, making efficient and fair tax systems critical for meeting national development goals.

“Domestic resource mobilisation is the bedrock of Africa’s sustainable financing. Every shilling we can collect fairly is one we don’t have to borrow.” Baine said.

The ATRN Congress, hosted annually by ATAF, has become one of the continent’s leading platforms for tax policy debate. This year’s event attracted a record 153 paper submissions, reflecting growing interest in evidence-based tax reforms.





