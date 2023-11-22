African airlines to engage govts on opening air space

A total of 570 delegates from the aviation sector yesterday resolved to engage their home governments to liberalise and open up air spaces within Africa to ease movements.

During the closure of the 55th African Airlines Association Annual General Assembly (AFRAA) in Kampala yesterday, delegates unanimously agreed that opening up air spaces within African states is a game changer for the sector.

“So far 37 out of 54 countries have subscribed to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) but the majority have not fulfilled the commitment. The problem is that most countries are protective and as AFRAA we have engaged them and others to open up because opening up is a good initiatives. For example Morocco opened up its air space to Europe, at first their airlines were hit hard but in the long run they got a lot of traffic,” the AFRAA Secretary General, Mr Abderahmane Berthe, said.

“Another major problem we have is visa restriction, which is a complex thing, and as AFRAA we cannot do much about it but we are still engaging governments to facilitate the free movement of people in the region. This will facilitate trade and tourism,” he added.

Global aviation statistics

AFRAA, according to Mr Berthe estimates the revenue loss for 2022 at $3.5 billion, representing 20 percent of 2019 revenues. This will narrow down to $1 billion in 2023.

The 2022 statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicates that African airlines carried 67 million passengers out of the total 3.4 billion who travelled worldwide during the same period, accounting for two percent of global traffic.

Mr Berthe said the mismatch between capacity and demand and the limited commercial cooperation between local carriers may explain the low load factor in Africa.

The CEO of Uganda Airlines, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, said the meeting underscored the need for bringing on board more women in top hierarchies of the sector like CEOs and pilots to encourage them to take up leadership roles.