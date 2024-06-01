African audio visual, cinema commission up and running

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) and African Union (AU) have launched the temporary Secretariat of African Audio Visual and Cinema Commission (AACC) in Nairobi at a function attended by both regional and local filmmakers.

The establishment of the AACC was spearheaded by the government of Kenya, the AU Commission and the Pan-African Federation of Film Makers (FEPACI).

AACC will promote research on African audio-visual and cinema industries, promote and distribute African films throughout the continent and internationally and fast-track the establishment of the African audio visual and cinema fund. Additionally, the Commission will provide technical support and advisory services to member states for the formulation and implementation of audio-visual and cinema policies.

The AACC is also expected to promote the protection of indigenous knowledge and African oral and written folklore both at the national and continental levels.

Speaking during last month’s launch, Mr Amadou Cisse, the head of the AACC, expressed gratitude to the government of Kenya for offering to host the AACC secretariat and committed to promoting cooperation among AU member states in the audio-visual world.

“The AACC temporary launch in Kenya marks a significant step forward in our journey to nurture creativity and solidarity through audio-visual mediums. We shall commit to champion the AACC objectives as well as prioritise conducting sector audits and providing technical assistance to bolster the industry’s growth,” said Cisse.

Ms Angela Martins, the acting director for social development, culture and sport at the AU, said the launch marked a significant milestone in the collective journey towards fostering the growth and development of the African audio-visual and cinema sector.

“The establishment of the temporary secretariat of the AACC signifies a tangible step forward in realising the objectives set forth by the AU to promote creativity, innovation, and solidarity through the medium of audio-visual and cinematic expressions,” he said.

Ismail Maalim, the Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Kenya, challenged stakeholders in the film industry in Africa to set high targets and constantly review the industry’s performance in order to be competitive globally.

“I encourage the African Union member countries to develop strategies that can be implemented immediately to create a conducive environment for audio visual investment,” he said.

Timothy Owase, the KFC chief executive officer, reiterated the Commission’s support towards ensuring the AACC will create a unified African market that will be united through storytelling.

“At KFC, we shall ensure we have developed policies, incentives and proper infrastructure for creatives to traverse the world. We shall work together with AACC in marketing African cinema to the world,” Owase said.