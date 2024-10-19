African educationists demand return of stolen archives from European colonisers

A section of educationists and experts from various African countries are urging European nations that colonised them to return their historical archives.

Speaking at the Archiving, Memory and Method from Global South International Conference at Makerere University on Friday, the experts expressed frustration over the colonisers' refusal to return archives belonging to different African countries.

"Archives are the cornerstone of history, providing context and depth to African understanding of the past," said Prof Nathan Mnjama from the University of Botswana. "They must be representative, inclusive, and diverse, avoiding exclusion."

Mnjama emphasized the challenges of locating African archives scattered across the globe. "The cost factor is not a walk in the park. Travelling to the UK, staying, securing an apartment is very expensive yet there is no central place to find all the archives."

Prof Josephine Ahikire, Principal of Makerere University College of Humanities and Social Sciences, posed a poignant question: "If you steal my dress and I want you to return it, do you start questioning my capacity to keep it clean?"

Dr Pamela Khanakwa, Dean of School of Performing Arts, reiterated the demand for original records. "We as historians from the Global South argue that we want our original records brought back to us; they can keep records and bring us the originals."

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe emphasized the significance of archives in shaping power, resistance, and reconciliation, particularly in the Global South. "Archives aren't just about preserving the past; they're dynamic spaces where memory, identity, and knowledge meet."

The conference aimed to rethink the role archives play in shaping power, resistance, and reconciliation. Experts highlighted the discovery of over 600 collections of official papers held at Rhodes Library, emphasizing the need for European countries to return Africa's stolen heritage.

The call for repatriation of African archives resonates deeply, as experts seek to reclaim their history and cultural identity.

"We want our original elements, not digital images," Mnjama stressed.