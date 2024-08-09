African leaders should learn from Goodluck's democratic legacy – Mayiga

Buganda Kingdom Premier (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga has praised former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan for promoting democracy during his tenure.

Speaking to the media after an engagement meeting at Bulange Mengo on Friday, Mayiga commended Goodluck for peacefully handing over power to his successor in 2015, contributing to Nigeria's continuous development.

“Mr Goodluck spearheaded the formation agenda in Nigeria which sought the growth of the country’s domestic products, making it the largest economy in Africa at the time, taking over Egypt and South Africa. He also peacefully handed over power to his successor and this has contributed to the continuous development in the country,” he said.

Mr Mayiga noted that Africa faces challenges due to the absence of strong institutions, but individuals like Goodluck inspire hope for a brighter future.

He highlighted the similarities between Uganda and Nigeria, both having been part of the British Empire and suffering the effects of colonialism.

Mr Mayiga emphasised the need for Africans to find common ground to address colonialism's legacy.

“Colonialists crafted states, disintegrated the heritages by striping the kings, chiefs and other cultural leaders of their powers. This reduced their influence on their people, undermining their cultural beliefs and practices. But we have reasons to retain hope and anticipate a future brighter than yesterday's experiences,” he said.

He stressed the importance of traditional leaders in emancipation programs, particularly in health, youth development, and education.

Mr Goodluck applauded the Buganda Kingdom for supporting citizens and contributing to the country's social and economic growth.

He described the kingdom as the "heartbeat of the country" due to its significant contributions to the public in various sectors.