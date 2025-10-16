African ministers rally for unified climate and water action at Madrid meeting

As Africa faces worsening droughts, floods, and water insecurity, ministers and leaders from across the continent are uniting ahead of the 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM), scheduled for October 22–23 in Madrid, Spain.

The meeting, co-convened by the Government of Spain, UNICEF, and the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership, will bring together ministers responsible for water, sanitation, environment, climate, and finance from more than 60 countries. Under the theme “Breaking Silos: Uniting Political Leadership to Integrate Water, Sanitation, and Climate Action,” the meeting will emphasise the need for coordinated action to strengthen climate resilience and safeguard vulnerable communities.

According to the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, nearly 400 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to safe drinking water, while more than 700 million do not have access to safely managed sanitation. At the same time, climate change continues to exacerbate existing vulnerabilities — from prolonged droughts in the Horn of Africa to devastating floods in the Sahel and chronic water shortages in Southern Africa. These interlinked crises are undermining health, education, food security, and economic growth across the region. In response, African governments are working to align national policies on water, sanitation, and climate adaptation.

The SMM will serve as a key platform to showcase progress, share innovations, and mobilize partnerships to close access gaps.

“Water, sanitation, and climate change are deeply connected. This meeting is a chance for African governments to show leadership in building systems that protect people and the planet,” said Muyatwa Sitali, Acting CEO of the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership.

Governments attending the SMM are expected to endorse a Leaders’ Pact on Water Security and Resilience, committing to measurable actions that expand access to safe water and sanitation while strengthening climate resilience. A Mutual Accountability Mechanism will also be launched to track progress and promote transparency among governments, donors, and civil society organisations. The SMM will further link to major global processes, including COP30 in Brazil and the UN 2026 Water Conference, ensuring that Africa’s perspectives shape international water and climate policy.

Across the continent, countries are already advancing national initiatives to address water and climate challenges. Kenya is investing in climate-resilient water infrastructure, Ghana is prioritising universal sanitation coverage, and Ethiopia is integrating water management into its climate adaptation strategy.

The SMM will provide an opportunity for African ministers to exchange lessons, strengthen south-south cooperation, and accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) — ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.