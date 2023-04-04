African MPs urge govts to guard local family values

Parliamentarians from 23 African countries have issued a communiqué with about 10 resolutions, urging their governments to stand firm against threats from western nations that are invading African family values.

The chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentarians Association, Ms Sarah Opendi, said the communiqué, among other things, calls on the African states to combat pornography.

“Whereas ‘Agenda 2063, The Africa We Want’ calls upon African states to eliminate all forms of gender based violence, explicit pornographic images and videos, which sexualise violence against women and girls, are accessible across all Africa,” she said.

Ms Opendi, who is also the Tororo Woman MP, made the remarks on Sunday at the closure of the three-day African Inter- Parliamentary Conference on family values and sovereignty in Entebbe.

Ms Opendi said the governments should not only regulate websites but also control what appears on electronic media. “We now have children’s programmes where this new normal is displayed. I was once watching the cartoons, you could clearly see the cartoon of a young boy marrying or befriending another young boy,” she said.

“It should be a call on the governments to regulate the content that is aired on the TV stations not only for children but also all people,” she added.

Ms Opendi said the conference called on governments to let Parliament discuss treaties to be signed with western countries since most of them have a bearing on the communities.

“I hope President Museveni, following his submission yesterday [Saturday], we hope that he can rally all the other heads of state around a common position in defence and protection of the African family,” she added.

On Saturday, while meeting the African MPs at State House Entebbe, Mr Museveni said the idea of foreigners giving lectures to Africans should stop.

“They should have learnt this but also the idea of Africans that Africa is poor should also stop because it is not. Therefore, talking quietly and politely but firmly to our foreigners, ‘please stop this, don’t give lectures again, just talk about your own things don’t give me a lecture,’” he said.

The Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, said the foreign-funded Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programmes currently being taught to children across Africa are sexualising them.

“These programmes tell African children that its normal and acceptable to have sex, instructing them about vaginal, anal and oral sex and sexual pleasure using pornographic explicit materials, teaching them about paedophile, and bestiality without parental knowledge or consent,” he said.