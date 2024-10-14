African tea experts call for climate-resilient practices

The 6th African International Tea Convention, held in Kigali concluded with call for consolidating the crop’s contribution in the economic growth and development of African countries.

Participants also highlighted threats posed by unpredictable weather patterns and rising production costs, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable, climate-resilient practices.

Themed “Harmony in the Cup: Promoting Tea for People and the Planet,” the convention focused on the growth and sustainability of the African tea sector amidst challenges and opportunities.

In his opening address, the Managing Director, East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA), Mr George Omuga, emphasized that tea is not merely a crop but “a lifeline for millions, significantly impacting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign exchange earnings in several African nations.”

The convention which ended last week provided what a statement described as excellent opportunity for stakeholders to interact with global tea leaders and technology experts.

In attendance were industry experts, agricultural input suppliers, researchers, financiers, logistics specialists, tea packers, and retailers, among others. The convention which drew some 26 speakers, 35 exhibitors, and 600 participants from 13 countries, including Japan, Sri Lanka, India, Britain, and Egypt, showcased diverse experiences across the global tea value chain.

One of the key topics to be discussed was the role of technology in revolutionizing the tea industry and Innovations, such as the multihall auction system, to be showcased for their ability to enhance transparency and efficiency in transactions, enabling a more vibrant marketplace.

The convention also addressed significant challenges facing the industry, notably climate change with Mr Omuga warning that the threats posed by unpredictable weather patterns and rising production costs would be underscoring the urgent need for sustainable, climate-resilient practices.

The Chairman of East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), Arthur Sewe emphasized the importance of collaboration within the industry.