Africans should brace for more Covid-19 variants – experts

Experts have warned that Africa will continue seeing a circle of new Covid-19 variants if more people are not vaccinated.

Speaking at a transnational science café on Friday attended by journalists from East and Southern Africa, Dr Lul Riek, a public health expert based at the Africa CDC, said the continent needs to have reached between 60 and 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by end of 2022 if hard immunity is to be achieved.

He said that with just 7.6 per cent of the population vaccinated so far, achieving this target is hard yet other continents have shown it’s possible to vaccinate a lot of people in a short time.

“Africa CDC would like to call upon everyone that has access to Covid-19 vaccine to be vaccinated. We have all moral obligations to do the right things, we are not forcing people to be vaccinated but we are just saying it is the only how we can stop this pandemic,” Dr Riek said.

While generally, the low vaccination numbers have been tagged by several entities including the World Health Organization (WHO) to vaccine hesitancy, Dr Riek said they haven’t found that as a problem in Africa. He said that if more vaccines are availed to the people even in the hard-to-reach areas, numbers would quickly pick up.

Dr Riek added that it’s unnecessary for governments to adopt draconian ways to push people to vaccinate by making it mandatory but rather show them why they really need to take their jabs.

Dr Talkmore Maruta, a Senior Biosafety and Biosecurity officer in the continental health body, said with access problems associated with countries hoarding booster doses, they have embarked on engaging countries in the region to start local manufacturing and already some of the vaccines are being received now are manufactured locally for instance in South Africa.

“There are several channels available to access vaccines through regional negotiations. The challenge has been the supply chains that have been under pressure to meet demands even where governments have their resources to purchase,” he said.

With the current Omicron variant being seen to affect children as well, Dr Maruta said countries should start thinking about vaccinating younger children.

Meanwhile, at the WHO, Dr Richard Mihigo, the Immunization and Vaccines Development Programme Coordinator for the Regional Office for Africa, said the Omicron variant is reaching more countries in Africa and weekly Covid-19 cases in the continent surged by 93 per cent this week.