Africans should brace for more Covid-19 variants – experts

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at a transnational science café on Friday attended by journalists from East and Southern Africa, Dr Lul Riek, a public health expert based at the Africa CDC, said the continent needs to have reached between 60 and 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by end of 2022 if hard immunity is to be achieved.

Experts have warned that Africa will continue seeing a circle of new Covid-19 variants if more people are not vaccinated.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.