Afro-haired journalism don and singer Dr Brian Semujju goes silent

Dr Brian Semujju’s afro-hairstyle and a once-in-a-while smile that exposed no more than four front teeth painted a picture of a tough academic.

He was often stoic, serious, and full of dark humour. He was a stickler for time keeping, even particular on instructions on his assignments. Yet behind the dark baby face was a man who easily melted when referred to by his aliases; Windman and Don Zamo.

He had acquired the two names while trying to find his footing in music, which he passionately did during his time away from the classroom. He also loved Karate, a martial art influenced by Chinese martial arts.

Born on October 6, 1980, Dr Semujju wowed with his critical thinking. He never shied away from debate; many times preferring the minority corner even on subjects that seemed obvious. And somehow, he always had views that stirred intellectual curiosity.

In one of his classes at Uganda Christian University where he taught journalism, he wondered why one would marry. All that mattered, in his republic, was a house to sleep in and write things that the brain thought of. Never mind that he was speaking to students at an institution that is Christian-founded and marriage values are cherished.

Perhaps he was spoiling for a fight – a debate! Until his passing, Dr Semujju had served as a lecturer at Makerere University’s department of Journalism and Communications, which has since transitioned to become the Faculty of Journalism, Media and Communication. While he previously split his time between UCU and Makerere, he later quit UCU and focused on the latter.

He had also tried his hand at Bishop Stuart University in Mbarara but cut his time there short due to failing health. His oscillation between the institutions of higher learning mirrored the depth of his knowledge well, and his impact on many journalism students was felt deep and wide when the news of his passing was widely shared on social media by Dr Samuel Kazibwe, his long-term friend and colleague. “Rest in peace my dear friend Brian Semujju (PhD).

Makerere University and Uganda have lost a passionate and complete academic. We were in school together from our first degree all the way to our PhDs. A journey of books, deadlines, breakthroughs - and unbreakable friendship!” Dr Kazibwe shared on X, formerly Tweeter.

Towering academic legacy

“We will cherish his legacy because he has left things done and to look at. We will always hold him in high regard,” are the words the Head of Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, Dr Aisha Nakiwala,used to summarize the impact of the passing of Dr Semujju. Dr Nakiwala said Dr Semujju’s demise had snatched an irreplaceable talent.

“His passing is a big loss to the department because as his google profile stands, he has been contributing tremendously through research at the department,” Dr Nakiwala said. Until his demise, Dr Semujju had lectured, steered students through their research projects and volumes of research to Makerere University through his scholarly work, something strongly credited by both his students and fellow staff.

Dr Ivan Lukanda, who lectured alongside him said Dr Semujju, “enjoyed teaching, research and supervision, often combining communication theory, love for stars [astronomy], music and humour.”

Mr Alex Taremwa, who Dr Semujju supervised during his journalism class at UCU, believes that it was the latter’s passion for astronomy that compelled him to give his daughter the name, Venus.

“My most admirable trait about him was his curiosity. He didn’t immerse himself in journalism alone. The man loved space, no wonder he named his daughter Venus,” Mr Taremwa who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication (BAMC) in October 2015, recalled.

Dr Semujju’s surprising secrets

Journalist Baker Batte who completed his Degree of Master of Arts in Journalism and Communication at the Makerere University under supervision of Dr Semujju described the deceased academic as “a professor who was a rapper.”

“He has been very thorough with his academics but a free styler. Where others would meet their supervisors in office during working hours, for me I would meet him at his home at 5am or at his club where he Deejayed,” Mr Batte shared. Whereas Mr Taremwa was equally fascinated by Dr Semujju’s musical side of life, he was not surprised that the latter had on the side created time to sing.

“Brian was experimental. He loved the arts and tried out his hand on music. He didn’t have the voice for it but he did it anyway as a passion project,” Mr Taremwa, who now serves at the Aga Khan University (AKU)’s Graduate School of Media and Communication, said. Whereas he mostly kept a calm persona among his students and colleagues in the academia, Dr Semujju deployed a high-pitched tone in his songs that included Tibikanya [a local dialect Rutoro word to mean Things aren’t working] and Totema Miti [a Luganda phrase loosely translated as ‘don’t cut trees’].

A video posted on YouTube seven years ago opens with the artiste Don Zamo (Dr Semujju) riding on a bicycle with a mega-phone pinned at the front through which a clarion call is made to persons in the locality to protect the environment.

Dr Semujju closes his video with an academic quote saying “By 2020, specifically for Africa, up to 250 million people could be exposed to greater risk of water stress.”

The video indicates the quote was drawn from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)’s 2007 publication.

Ms Esther Oluka who Dr Semujju lectured at UCU found the deceased to be “a phenomenal lecturer; a brilliant and engaging scholar who knew his stuff.”

Ms Oluka whose three-year-long degree journey stretched from 2009 to 2012 “always found it fascinating that he liked styling his hair in an afro-design”.

Ms Joan Akello, a sub editor at the Nation Media Group, says the afro hairstyle made Dr Ssemujju a very distinct and yet very strict lecturer who had a knack for grooming talent. She recalls him as a lecturer who was particularly strict on class attendance and demanded full participation of students in all group work and class assignments.

Ms Faith Amongin, an online editor at the Nation Media Group, recalls how her colleagues in the journalism class that graduated in 2016 from UCU shocked him when they unanimously greeted him by his stage name Windman.

Ms Amongin says the classmates had done a dig up on his other life while he took a sabbatical leave to pursue his postgraduate studies at the Kwazulu Natal

University in South Africa.

“Then came the next lecture, he walked into class and greeted us and in perfect unison we responded, “Good morning, Windman,” Ms Amongin recounted.

“The look on his face was priceless. He actually blushed, turned around and ran out of class, and only returned after regaining his composure,” she said.

“Who told you that name?” he asked, pointing at us. We all burst out laughing and told him, “we were journalists in training so we know how to sniff out information,” she added.

She added: “From that day on, something changed. Dr Semujju toned down, he became friendlier, more approachable, even fun. We enjoyed his lectures that semester.

Dr Semujju was without a doubt a brilliant media scholar, who understood all its wide spectrum of theories and would relate them to the present-day media in such an interesting way.”

Journalism footprint UCU’s Faculty of Journalism, Media and Communication disclosed that Dr Semujju was among the first “four staff who were recruited in 2007 to start up the Standard,” the university community newspaper.

The late Dr Brian Semujju. He was a rapper, lecturer and climate advocate, among other things. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

Ms Desire Ruth, who was among the talents that Dr Semujju supervised at the Standard, recalls him as a strict but jolly supervisor.

“He was a very tough but nice and funny guy. He would play his music for us to listen to, and also buy wine for us when he was our supervisor at The Standard in 2015,” Ms Ruth said.

Dr Semujju will be buried on August 6, 2025 in Mityana District.