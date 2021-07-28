AG defends Russian firm car tracking deal

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Attorney General (AG) has defended the decision by government to award Russian firm Joint Stock Global Systems the contract to install tracking devices on all cars in the country, saying he conducted due diligence.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka dismissed claims that the company is bankrupt, adding that he approved the contract which was signed off last week.

Mr Kiwanka’s revelations follow a story by this newspaper citing questions into the viability of the firm that is said to be facing bankruptcy and insolvency litigation in its home country.

Asked why he would award a contract to a firm with questionable credentials and no record of similar work done elsewhere, the Attorney General challenged journalists to produce the evidence of the bankruptcy against the company, adding that government is ready for any legal implications.

“I approved the contract. You are telling me they are bankrupt. Give me evidence. Why don’t you believe the Attorney General of government who signed the contract? Ugandans, you are safe, we are ready for any legal implications,” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka said bankruptcy is a technical word, explaining that having no cash does not mean one is bankrupt but could be having issues with cash flow.

The AG added that he is okay with the advice he gave government and the country does not run any risk.

Mr Kiwanuka termed the deal as an emergency classified procurement despite the idea having been fronted more than two years ago.

The idea initiated by President Museveni in 2018 resurfaced on July 1, a month after the attempted assassination on former army commander Gen Katumba Wamala when Security minister Gen Jim Muhwezi revealed a Russian firm had been procured.

“Uganda does not have any risk whatsoever, Covid is an emergency. Security is an emergency, we shall not wait for people to be killed. This is a kind of classified procurement. It is not about how much money is involved. There are many things involved in kind of procurement you will not suffer any loss,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

He added: “You know what ADF is doing in Congo; Yesterday, (Monday) they killed 300 soldiers in Congo when I look at procurement, I am okay with the advice we have given. The government does not run any risk,” he added.

Government has maintained that it will not be investing any money in the operations and the firm would cover all costs.

Mr Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works, said the contract signed was a “facilitation contract” to guide on how the project will be handled but did not include financial details.

Kiwanuka meets human rights commission

The Attorney General met senior management team of the Uganda Human Rights Commission to familiarise himself with the commission members and also chart the ways of working together. Mr Kiwanuka said as one of the agencies under the Ministry of Justice, the commission is mandated to educate the citizens about their human rights and prevention of violation of their rights. Mr Meddie Mulumba, the acting commission boss, highlighted inadequate staffing, inadequate government funding, lack of transport, lack of their own premises for establishing office premises in different regions, among the challenges the commission faces.

Mr Mulumba cited the withdrawal of the Democratic Governance Facility, which was among their major donors, among the setbacks the commission has faced in implementing its mandate.

He added that the commission is also operating an old fleet of vehicles which cannot enable members traverse different parts of the country to do their work. Mr Mulumba also noted failure by government institutions, especially police to compensate victims who have been awarded claims for being brutalised.