AG dissatisfied with judge on Kiryandongo land ruling

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has written to the Masindi High Court judge, expressing dissatisfaction about a recent order that directed Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of Court of Appeal to hand over a certificate of land title in regard to the contested 962 hectares of land in Kiryandongo District for re-surveying.

On December 1, Masindi Judge, Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema ruled that the resurvey of the contested land had not been done.

He said this was due to failure by both parties (Justice Kiryabwire’s family and the petitioner, Mr Stephen Wekomba) to appoint a joint team of surveyors.

The chief government legal adviser in a December 3 letter, however, took exception to the ruling.

“Your lordship, although the ruling was made and orders issued, there was no formal application seeking for the orders that were issued by the honourable court on December 1, 2021. The purpose of this letter is to, therefore, register my dissatisfaction with the honourable court’s handling of the matter,” Mr Kiryowa wrote.

He added: “We, therefore, request that we are availed a copy of the typed ruling and record of proceedings to enable us determine how to proceed with this matter.”

Mr Kiryowa’s letter has been copied to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, his deputy, Richard Buteera, the Inspector of Courts; Chief Registrar, Assistant Registrar of Masindi High Court, among other stakeholders.

Mr Kiryowa also claims that Mr Rugyema had initially adjourned the case until February 17, with the parties told that they would show up for an amicable discussion, not a hearing next year.

Court documents indicate that by virtue of court case, Justice Kiryabwire was compensated by the government, and relinquished 962 hectares of land on a ranch at Kiryandongo.