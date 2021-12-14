AG dissatisfied with judge on Kiryandongo land ruling

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • On December 1, Masindi Judge, Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema ruled that the resurvey of the contested land had not been done. 

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has written to the Masindi High Court judge, expressing dissatisfaction about a recent order that directed Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of Court of Appeal to hand over a certificate of land title in regard to the contested 962 hectares of land in Kiryandongo District for re-surveying.

