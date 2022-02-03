Prime

AG reveals glitches in govt ministries, districts, agencies  

The Auditor General,  Mr John Muwanga (left ) presents  the 2020/2021 annual  report to Deputy Speaker  Anita Among at Parliament yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  •  A review of the expenditures from Local Government payroll revealed glaring distortions including payment of ghost employees. Expenditures relating to wages and pensions confirmed that  Shs7.32b was deducted from staff salaries as pay-as-you-earn  (PAYE) but was never remitted to Uganda Revenue Authority.

The Auditor General, Mr John Muwanga, has released a new report, detailing how government officials either diverted or misused billions of shillings meant for development activities and service delivery projects in the Financial Year 2020/2021. 

