AG wants amended laws put in one book 

The Uganda Law Reform Commission (ULRC) has been tasked to compile and deliver a timely list of all the amended or to-be amended laws to guide judges, lawyers and the general public for proper dispensation of justice.

The Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, implored ULRC on Monday while launching a compendium of electoral laws.

A compendium is a collection of concise but detailed information about a particular subject, especially in a book or other publication.

“The scope of function given to you by the Uganda Law Reform Commission Act cap 25 gives you the mandate to study and keep constant review of laws with a view to making recommendations for their systematic improvement, development, modernisation and reform,” he said.

During the filing of the presidential election petition in the Supreme Court early this month, lawyers of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, said they were not aware of some of the 2016 amendments to the Presidential Elections Act.

Mr Byaruhanga said the ULRC function does not only stop at updating or amending existing laws but extends to simplifying and translating laws.

He further noted that since courts are getting many cases arising from last month’s elections, compiling the list of all amended laws into one book will ease reference by users.

Dr Pamela Tibihikirra-Kalyegira, the chairperson of ULRC, said they would adopt new methods to simplify and translate laws for effective administration of law and dispensation of justice.

