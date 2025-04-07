Aga Khan High School hosts its first TEDx event in Uganda

The Aga Khan High School Uganda has hosted its first-ever TEDx event, an initiative that aims to empower youth voices and foster a culture of innovative and critical thinking.

The event, held under the theme ‘Edge: Explore, Discover, Grow, Engage,’ was held at the National Theatre in Kampala on Saturday. It attracted participants from six schools. They are Rainbow International School, Kampala International School, Uganda, 7Hills International School, Acorns International School Kisaasi, Nabisunsa Girls School, and the host, Aga Khan High School.

The initiative offered students a platform to engage through passionate talks on diverse perspectives, topics, and ideas. TEDx is a grassroots initiative that brings the spirit of engagement to local communities around the globe through TEDx events.

The events are organised by individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and share the latest research in their local areas that sparks conversations in their communities. TEDx events include live speakers and recorded talks. Ms Lukia Kabaami, the event organiser and a teacher at The Aga Khan High School, explained that TEDx is not just about public speaking but about building a sense of community through the exchange of powerful, transformative ideas.

“TEDx talks empower students to be creative and critical thinkers. They promote values of innovation, collaboration, and leadership, all of which are vital for societal growth,” Ms Kabaami said. She revealed that the school secured its licence from TED after two months of preparation, becoming the second institution in Uganda to run a TEDx programme.

Justification

“TEDx is all about giving talks that are worth spreading and these talks should be able to empower the community to learn more from each other,” Ms Kabaami said. “They should empower the community to love one another. They should spread ideas that will empower the community to be creative, innovative, and think together to come up with solutions to the challenges of the day,” she added. She further highlighted that such platforms help students develop public speaking skills, foster creativity, and become thoughtful contributors to their political, economic, and social environments. “We need to move in that direction of education. We need to ensure that our students, our children, learn to be creative thinkers, learn to be critical thinkers through such activities like TEDx talks,” Ms Kabaami said. She revealed that the school intends to make TEDx an annual event and bring more schools on board.

Benefits

Ms Donah Mucunguzi, a teacher from Rainbow International School, commended The Aga Khan High School for the initiative. “One of the most important skills we can give our children is the ability to express themselves confidently. TEDx provides that platform in a meaningful and respectful environment,” she said

She added: “I think one of the biggest things that we need is for a kid to say something and defend it, but in this particular case, TED talks are about ideas worth sharing.” She emphasised that such platforms are more beneficial than social media, which often distorts constructive messaging. Aryan Patel, a student from The Aga Khan High School and the overall winner of the event, shared his excitement and learning from the event. “It’s all about confidence. Once you have that, fear disappears and the message flows,” Patel said. “I had that confidence in me, and because of that confidence, I did not show any fear at all. So I think that’s how I showed the audience that I know what I’m saying,” he added.

What leaders say.

