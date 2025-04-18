Aga Khan High School, KISU students build AI safety apps

Students from Aga Khan High School, together with Kampala International School Uganda (KISU), have started building locally developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) apps for entertainment and solving healthcare challenges.

According to Mr Micheal Bryan, an instructor from Oxford University UK, who has been training the 24 students for the last two weeks, the exercise, which entailed understanding Python (general-purpose programming language), interpreting and applying codes to different models, has been a challenging experience, will need continuous guidance so that students can perfect the art.

“We have gone through understanding Python, writing code, interpreting code and applying it to different models. It has not been simple using images and sets of texts, and there has been a transformational effect,” he said.

He further explained that when he introduced the students to code Python, some of them thought it was a snake but after running them through different models, they were able to develop apps for detecting pneumonia. They have also developed a recommendation system for music using Spotify, created an app that prevents drivers from being distracted while driving to prevent accidents, and have also created another for detecting colorectal cancer.

Ms Varsha Sandadi, the co-instructor and also a recent graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, described the programme as phenomenal because without prior programing theory, the students developed apps using basic data sets to create healthcare tools and they also have the capacity now to produce apps that can be used for improving journalism in areas such as checking fake news.

Student’s view Asked what it took them to develop the apps, Shaun Munene, one of the students from Aga Khan High School, who developed the app to prevent distractive driving, said they were given 7,650 different images of postures showing how drivers don’t pay attention while driving and they gave AI to predict such postures so that when the driver is not paying attention, the system sends him an alert.

“If someone is taking coffee, it will alert the system. You can get the images from Google or you can make your own which you use to train the data. If the driver is not paying attention, AI looks at how the picture is and AI understands that the driver isn’t paying attention,” he said. Shaun Henry Kayanja, who developed the Colorectal App, says for their system, they collected several images of the colon which they give AI to find out whether the images are cancerous or not. The Colorectal Cancer App, for example, offers patients and their loved ones all the important information and tools they need to actively participate in the disease process.

CASE STUDY IN UK

Basingstoke College of Technology principal Anthony Bravo reflects on the impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having on teaching and learning. The college in Hampshire, UK, now teaches its students how to use AI responsibly, including how to recognise AI-generated content. Mr Bravo said students would be ‘‘foolish’’ not to use AI for work outside of exam conditions, and the school had a responsibility to teach them how.

Teachers at the further education college are also using AI to help save time in preparing for lessons. Staff at the college are aware of the risks of using AI, but tutor Jack Roche said the risks were exactly why students needed to be educated.

‘‘The con is obvious - are they going to take it a step too far? Are they going to use it to replace the work, replace them, replace the knowledge? ‘‘And that’s why we do this... with most things in society, ignoring it is not going to help the problem. We have to talk to them and confront them directly,’’ he said.