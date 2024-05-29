Aga Khan High School set to upgrade facilities

Aga Khan High School has embarked on a comprehensive upgrade of its facilities, many of which date back to the 1950s, in a bid to meet international standards.

Speaking at the 18th graduation ceremony for the second year 2024 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students on May 24, Mr Mahmoud Lalani, the chairperson of Board of Directors at Aga Khan High School, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to adhering to the 2008 Education Act.

The Act requires that all schools have Boards of Governors and School Management Committees.

Mr Lalani emphasised the school’s dedication to meeting international standards to cultivate future leaders.

“We have expanded the art room, the music room has been refurbished, we brought in 10 Chrome books for the library with Jstore where you can do research online. We shall continue to embrace technology, and make additional investments in technology. We have provided all faculties with laptops. Every teacher has his own laptop and this year they plan to build an international standard swimming pool,” he said.

Mr Lalani revealed plans to build a new classroom block and further upgrade the school’s facilities, recognising the need to modernise the institution, which was established in the 1950s.

Dr Maggie Kigozi, who was the chief guest, praised the school for maintaining high academic standards and providing a well-rounded education that equips students with essential life skills.

She commended the students for their display of team spirit and unity during the entertainment segments.

Dr Kigozi encouraged both graduates and continuing students to maintain the relationship, observe ethics and establish support networks, particularly for boys facing challenges such as drug and alcohol addiction.

The school celebrated the graduation of 33 students.

Unlike other graduation ceremonies, where the show at function is run by the school administrators, the ceremony was organised by the current cohort of the First Year IBDP students. They entertained the graduates and their families with music, dance, and drama performances.

Ms Beatrice Langariti, the school careers and guidance counsellor, expressed gratitude to the Ismaili community for their unwavering support.