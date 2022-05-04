Aga Khan National Council donates food to city residents

The Aga Khan National Council has donated groceries to more than 2,000 families in Kampala suburbs of Kibuli, Old Kampala (at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters) and Wandegeya (at the mosque).

“Every year, we support Muslims in need. It is our mission to serve humanity and improve the quality of lives of the communities where we live. Today, we are feeding 2,000 families …,” Mr Azhar Jaffer, the chairperson of Outreach for Aga Khan National Council, said of the Saturday distribution.

The food given out was to enable the faithful to have a decent meal on Idd-ul-Fitr, which was celebrated on Monday.

Beneficiaries welcomed the food aid with relief, particularly that it came in the wake of the rising cost of living marked by high prices of food, fuel and other household essentials.

Items donated included rice, cooking oil, washing soap, sugar, and baking flour. The prices of these groceries have significantly increased, in some cases doubled, since the start of the year.

The government has attributed the rising costs of living to prolonged production disruptions and supply shocks caused earlier by of Covid-19 and presently by Russia’s war in Ukraine, a large-scale producer of wheat and other cereals.

Following public agitation about runway prices of groceries including bread, President Museveni, while presiding over the International Labour Day celebrations in Kampala, advised Ugandans who cannot afford wheat products to eat cassava.

At the Saturday food aid distributions, the turn out of the less fortunate city dwellers was overwhelming, underlining the difficulty for increasing numbers of households to put food on the table.

Ms Alizma Vishnani, a student volunteer from Aga Khan High School who participated in the food distribution exercise in Wandegeya, said the support was a school project in partnership with Ismail Civic Uganda under which they raised funds as students to support a community cause.