Aga Khan partners with govt to fight HIV

The Ministry of Health has reported a general decline in the prevalence of HIV among the population as the fight against the scourge intensifies. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Ms Daya said the programme received funding from the European Union for psychosocial support and boost adherence to anti-retroviral treatment through providing relief food among people living with HIV/Aids.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has announced a programme for increasing adherence to anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment as the government races to end HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.