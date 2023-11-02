Aga Khan pupils excel  at science exhibition

Aga Khan Elementary School pupils have exhibited excellent knowledge and skills in sciences. To this effect, the school and its parents have advised other primary schools in Uganda to adopt science fairs as practical means of teaching science subjects to raise a critical mass of scientists in the country.

Speaking at the school’s annual Science Fair last Friday, Mr Emmanuel Ndoori, the Aga Khan Elementary School head teacher, urged other schools to adopt science fairs because they enhance skills such as innovation, research and experimenting that engage all the five senses, making teaching and learning easier.

“When you are teaching this way, the pupil uses all the five senses of touch, taste, smell, sight and hearing. This way, they are learning. Sometimes teaching can take place but there is no learning. But this method enhances a scientist’s mindset,” he said.

He explained that for instance, when a child is being taught about the body mass index, it means the body weight should correspond to a certain height at a certain age and this information can help the child to take care of their bodies and where their parents are obese, they can advise them to drink water and eat certain food that helps in relating the theory part of teaching sciences to practical application.

This was evident on Friday last week, when the pupils of Aga Khan Elementary School mesmerised majority of their parents who attended the science fair, which had different science topics that included human anatomy, nuclear energy, geo-physics, nutrition, robotics, and medicine, among others.

Ms Lydia Efata, one of the parents, said the projects on nutrition, balanced diet and electric circuits, showed a balanced scope of how the pupils are learning science, which is evidence that there was growth incrementally in their understanding of different subjects.

“Their knowledge broadens as they advance to different classes. This helps children concretise different concepts they find hard to comprehend. They do research on a topic in groups and present the findings to the classroom. Here, children are teaching fellow children and the learning is more fun,” she said.

Mr Paul Tumwesigye, another parent, said it was amazing to see how the children are articulate and the things they were doing. He said this kind of teaching and learning should be emulated by other schools because it is effective.

Ms Lydia Nanyange, a parent and a lawyer, said she learnt a lot about electricity, insulators, conductors, blood circulation and the importance of water for in the digestive system.

“I also learnt about wildlife. This kind of teaching makes learning practical and projects they exhibit also enable the pupils to understand how science works,” she said.

For long, President Museveni has been a strong advocate for promotion of science education in schools. Some schools, however, claim that teaching the subjects is very expensive because of the inputs required. But during this science fair, the Aga Khan pupils were using locally available materials such as food, paper, and waste materials to illustrate their ideas, away from expensive simulators that schools always look at.