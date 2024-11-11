Aga Khan school hosts 10th UN model debate

The Aga Khan High School on Friday hosted its 10th annual United Nations (UN) model debate aimed at grooming students into problem-solving future leaders who appreciate the value of dialogue.

The event held at the school campus in Kampala attracted about 300 participants from various institutions such as Acorns International School, Mengo Secondary School and Kabojja International School.

Different committees were formed where the students were involved in discussions on key topics affecting the globe, which included social, political and economic, health, ecology and environment, security and human rights.

They also deliberated on the solutions to the problems.

Dr Simon Peter Mayanja, the regional team lead for monitoring and evaluation at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), who was the guest of honour, applauded the school leadership for mentoring the students to appreciate the value of dialogue.

Dr Mayanja emphasised that most of the problems faced by the world today are due to a lack of dialogue.

“If we are to address current problems, individuals, communities, families, countries and member states have to dialogue,” Dr Mayanja said.

He also emphasised the power of information, saying if one has the right and accurate information, they are able to present their case and their voices are heard.

"But without accurate data, one may not be able to promote and have successful programmes,” he said.

Dr Mayanja also noted that to address the current challenges, there is a need for sustainable partnerships.

“As an individual, a country, you may not go very far in addressing global issues but once we join hands, and establish partnerships that are sustainable, then we will be able to advance and implement those programmes that will make Uganda, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, Canada, Europe and entire world, developing and developed countries a better place for all of us,” Dr Mayanja said.

Justification

Mr Michael Musaazi, the head teacher of Aga Khan High School Kampala, said through the UN model debate, students are allowed to mimic the UN in terms of sharing and discussing some of the pertinent global issues that are currently affecting the world and the would-be solutions.

“It’s a realisation that we are a global community and that we have a role to play. And because the students are the future leaders, they will have a hand in determining policy, they are discussing those policies right away from school and then building on that experience to whichever career they will make,” Mr Musaazi said.

He noted that the youth have a role to play in determining their destiny and in so doing, they need to take an active role in demonstrating their ability to direct world peace and global issues such as migration.

Ms Lukia Kabaami, the debate coordinator at Aga Khan High School Kampala, said through the UN model debate, the students share what they learn from outside countries when they travel for debates.

“When we go out to debates, in our debate club, we usually have a policy of learning and teaching others. And when we learn, we devise means to solve problems that are disturbing the globe today,” Ms Kabaami said.

She added: “The students are empowered to have an opportunity to teach, promote and empower others in terms of debates about the challenges of the day, their experience when they travel and they are able to deliberate on matters that are perturbing the globe.”

Ms Kabaami said such debates inculcate useful skills of debate that young people will use in the future in solving challenges that are affect[1]ing the world.

Benefits

Julia Nagujja, one of the participants from Mengo SS, said the Aga Khan UN model debate has not only helped her build self-confidence, creativity, communication and critical thinking skills but also helped her understand global concerns.

“All countries in the world should respect each other, embrace dialogue to avoid conflicts, and solve other challenges like climate change, hunger, and gender equality among others,” Nagujja said.

UN DEBATE MODEL

Model United Nations (MUN) is a simulation of the United Nations General Assembly where students debate global issues from the perspective of another country.

MUN debates are more like congressional debate, where students can collaborate with others and negotiate to create policy.

The objective of the Model United Nations is to seek, through discussion, negotiation and debate, solutions to the various problems of the world.