Aga Khan School produces top mathematician in world

A 17-year-old Param Desai has emerged among the top performers in Cambridge IGCSE examinations and received a Top in World Award in Mathematics.

As the only child of Mr Shashang Bharatkumar Desai and Ms Mansi Shashang Desai, Param Shashan, who was born in India, has lived in Uganda for all his school life. He started school at Aga Khan School in Kampala.

“In Primary, I did not do Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) but I did international grade. Out of 18 subjects, I got aggregate 18 and in year 11, which is S4, I did 10 subjects and got A-Stars (above 90) and in Mathematics I scored 100 percent,” he told this newspaper on Saturday.

Currently sitting for his S.5 and S.6 under the International Baccalaureate programme, Param says his passion for Mathematics and Sciences has just begun because his dream is to become an engineer or do something related to computer engineering.

Param, who said he didn’t expect the excellent result, expressed gratitude for the good companionship they enjoyed among themselves as a class because the entire class had a 90 percent pass rate last year.

According to Mr Bharatkhumar, when they received the news about Param’s global performance in January, they were proud because he has been a good performer, studying with minimum supervision.

“He made us proud. I am also an engineer but my performance was not that good. It is up to him to choose the career he wants to pursue. These kids are smart and they know what they want to do. If he wants to do engineering, mathematics has to be there. If he wants to do engineering, we shall take him to study outside Uganda, it all depends on his results. We are looking at India, Canada, and the US,” he said.





Mother’s input

Probably, the performance wouldn’t come without his mother’s hand who, despite being a graduate of commerce and also a diploma holder in journalism and public relations, has decided to stay home and become her son’s manager.

Ms Mansi Desai says she made sure he observed his timetable, according to schedule. Much as he would not study for long hours, Param had time to participate in international badminton Tournaments because he would ensure that he understood whatever topic he was taught before he went to bed.

“He is someone who would memorise whatever he is taught and I decided to become his manager. The time he goes to sleep and the time he wakes up. He also likes playing as a way of relaxing,” she said.

When the news of the award came in January, Aga Khan School announced that the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in more than 40 countries around the world and Param excelled in Cambridge IGCSE examinations and received a Top in World Award in Mathematics.

“Cambridge qualifications equip learners with the knowledge, understanding and skills they need to thrive in and outside the classroom, at university and beyond. The award reflects talent and hard work of our learners and acknowledges the dedication and commitment of both teachers, parents and the school management. This qualification is recognised and valued by leading universities worldwide. We congratulate Param Desai on attaining this prestigious award,’’ the school indicated in a statement.