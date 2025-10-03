Aga Khan Schools, Aerospace Uganda inspire future aviators

The Aga Khan Education Services in Uganda, in partnership with Aerospace Uganda, successfully hosted the Aviation and Digital Youth Summit 2025, an initiative aimed at nurturing young aviation enthusiasts into future innovators in the aviation sector.

The two-day event, which concluded on Wednesday, was held at the Aga Khan Schools in Kampala. It brought together students from 12 secondary schools, including Aga Khan High School, St Julian High School, Gayaza, Seeta High School, Gayaza, and Lugazi Secondary School, among others.

According to Capt Oxtone Lubega, chief executive officer of Aerospace Uganda, the summit was designed to inspire and empower young people to pursue careers in aviation.

“There is still an ideological gap,” Capt Lubega noted. “Many people do not understand the aviation industry simply because they lack knowledge about it.” He said the goal of the summit was to provide a comprehensive introduction to the aviation profession, highlighting its various components, including technology, finance, and logistics.

“We want young people to understand aviation from the grassroots level, before they join the industry, so that we can adequately prepare them for the future,” he added. Capt Lubega also pointed out that such community engagements help demystify air travel, encouraging more people to consider aviation as a viable means of transportation and a dynamic career path. Mr Mahmoud Sayani, the chief executive officer of Aga Khan Education Services, described aviation as both “exciting and challenging,” urging students to seriously consider it when making career choices.

“The aviation sector contributes approximately $3.5 trillion to global GDP. Around 35 percent of global trade is conducted by air. It’s a vast and exciting sector,” Mr Sayani said.

“You get to see the world, work with complex machinery, and pursue a career that is both rewarding and intellectually stimulating.” Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to host the summit, Mr Sayani highlighted the diverse career paths within the aviation industry, such as engineering, piloting, and air traffic control.

“I thank Aerospace Uganda for partnering with us to host this summit and for exposing young people to the many opportunities, benefits, and challenges in the aviation field, opportunities many of us never had.” He also pointed out the growing opportunities in Uganda's aviation sector.

“Uganda now has its own airline. The Uganda Airlines is expanding its fleet and flying to various destinations around the world. This growth presents real opportunities for our youth.” Lt Col David Rusoke, head of combat operations in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force, said such events are important in raising awareness about aviation careers.

“The aviation industry in Uganda is still growing. For a long time, there were no schools offering aviation training, but now we are seeing more institutions opening up,” Lt Col Rusoke said. He explained that many young people are still unaware of the full range of opportunities in aviation.

“When we advertise for positions in the UPDF Air Force, many don’t understand what roles they are applying for. Outreach programmes like this help them reflect, plan, and consider specialised career paths.”

Lt Col Rusoke also debunked the common misconception that aviation careers are limited to piloting. “There are many other important roles in aviation, such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, and more. Platforms like this educate both the youth and the broader public about these options.”

Tricia Nankunda, a student of St Julian High School, Gayaza, expressed her enthusiasm for the summit. “This summit has been very impactful. As someone who dreams of joining the aviation sector, I’ve learned that it’s all about finding opportunities, working hard, and staying focused on your goals.”

