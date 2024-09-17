Aga Khan schools task parents to teach children values

The Aga Khan Education Services has urged parents to move beyond focusing solely on their children's academic achievements and emphasise the development of moral values that are crucial for their success in society.

Speaking at the Primary Six graduation ceremony on Friday, Mr Emmanuel Ndoori, the head teacher of Aga Khan Elementary School, called on parents to guide their children in developing values such as integrity, honesty, and reliability.

He stressed that these traits are essential for navigating life beyond the classroom.

“The education we are giving them today will not take them any further. People will not look at your papers or how many degrees you have. They will look at your behavior, how you relate with others, your integrity, kindness, empathy, and responsibility,” Mr Ndoori said.

He encouraged parents to teach their children the virtues of teamwork, trustworthiness, respect, and loyalty to society, emphasising that while academic qualifications are important, character development is equally crucial.

Mr Mahmoud Seyani, the chief executive officer of Aga Khan Education Services Uganda, advised the pupils to focus on continuous learning and becoming caring and responsible individuals who make positive contributions to their communities.

“Learn to excel in what you do, become caring and responsible for one another, and make positive contributions to the community and society. Aim to do a job that no one else can do better than you,” Mr Seyani remarked.

Mr Micheal Musaazi Magembe, the head teacher of Aga Khan High School, reminded the pupils to prepare for the rigorous academic journey ahead.

He emphasised that they will be expected to design and implement impactful community projects from the beginning of their high school years.

Mr Ndoori also noted that since Aga Khan Elementary School began administering the Cambridge examinations in 2018, its students have consistently surpassed the global average pass mark.