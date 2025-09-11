Aga Khan touches where it matters most in health, education

The Aga Khan Hospital Nakawa Specialty Centre has reported a significant influx of patients seeking specialised care, alongside a growing number of Ugandan expatriate doctors expressing interest in returning home to work at the facility in Nakawa, Kampala.

Addressing journalists on September 10 during a media tour ahead of the opening of the Aga Khan University Nakawa campus scheduled for today, Ms Diana Ssewanyana, the facilities manager at the Aga Khan Hospital Nakawa Specialty Centre, said:

“From the moment we started advertising this facility, we have been getting phone calls from Ugandan doctors in the US, Cuba, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, who want to come back and work home. We have had a delegation from Cuba asking about when we are beginning. On September 10, I received a phone call from Namibia.”

She added that since the centre was opened in 2023, they have received patients from as far as Rwanda, Burundi, Tunisia, and South Sudan.

The Aga Khan University main block in Nakawa, Kampala. Photo/Courtesy

Ms Ssewanyana said when the teaching hospital is completed, Uganda will become the regional medical tourism hub because the Aga Khan Teaching Hospital Nakawa Campus is bigger than the Nairobi campus.

“The calibre of medical expertise we are attracting is truly impressive,” she said. Asked how the public has responded to their services since opening the outpatient’s facility, she said on the first day of opening, they received 25 patients.

She added that they receive between 40 and 60 patients daily, which is way above what the facility can handle.

Asked what happens to the Old Kampala Campus where the university has had a branch since its inception in 1980, Dr Joseph Mwizerwa, the associate vice provost of the university, said they have handed back the facility to the Aga Khan Development Network to see what else they can do with the property.

Today, President Museveni is expected to open the university’s academic building and student’s hostel as well as break the ground for the construction of the 101 bed teaching hospital, which is expected to be ready by 2027.

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives at Entebbe International Airport on September 10, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY OF AKDN WEBSITE

The event will be graced by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, who arrived in Uganda on September 10.

The Aga Khan will inaugurate the new university campus in Nakawa and officially launch the construction of the Aga Khan Hospital. This marks Prince Rahim’s first visit to Uganda since succeeding his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in February.

The visit is being hailed as a historic milestone for both the Ismaili community and Uganda’s health and education sectors. At full capacity, the university will accommodate 700 students and 100 faculty members, with 164 students residing on campus.

The first cohort of the new four-year Bachelor of Nursing Science programme is expected to arrive later this month. The university is also progressing toward acquiring a charter from the National Council for Higher Education.

Once chartered, the university plans to introduce new programmes next year, including a Bachelor of Education, Executive Master’s in Media Leadership and Innovation, Master of Education, Master of Science in Advanced Practice Midwifery, and Master of Arts in Digital Journalism.

The Aga Khan University’s Graduate School of Media and Communications, based in Nairobi, is preparing to launch its programmes in Uganda. This will enable Ugandan students to study locally rather than travel to Kenya.