Agasiirwe, Minana threaten to boycott court over adjournments

A dramatic standoff unfolded at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday after two suspects accused of masterminding the assassination of Assistant DPP Joan Kagezi threatened to boycott further proceedings unless they were immediately committed to the High Court for trial.

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Daphne Ayabare, former Flying Squad operative Abdu Noor Ssemujju, alias Minana, and ex-Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasiirwe Karuhanga openly challenged the repeated adjournments by the DPP, insisting they would no longer “waste time” in endless mentions without progress.

“I have been here for some time. The High Court is hearing the case of our colleagues, but we are kept here. Your worship, be truthful,” Minana declared, standing in the dock and shaking his head in disapproval when warned not to revisit earlier arguments. “Then let us be taken to the High Court. That is where we should be,” he pressed further. Magistrate Ayabare, calm but firm, reminded the accused that her court lacked jurisdiction to entertain substantive issues.

“Mr Ssemujju, I have already made myself clear on this same issue. I have no jurisdiction to hear this case. Any prayers in as far as handling it is concerned can only be made before the High Court,” she said, directing prosecution to take note. Her explanation, however, did little to quell the mounting frustration. Agasiirwe, who has previously protested his lengthy pre-trial detention, accused the prosecution of deliberate delay.

“My issue is that you give an adjournment every day. Direct prosecution to suggest a date when they will be ready to commit us. I am not going to come back here,” he said in a low but firm voice. The exchanges followed State Prosecutor Mahatima Odongo, who was holding brief for Senior State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, informing court that inquiries were still ongoing and requesting an adjournment. But the two suspects, both linked to the March 2015 gunning down of prosecutor Kagezi in Kiwatule, appeared determined to force the State’s hand. Kagezi was shot dead in front of her children while driving home, sparking national outrage and a years-long hunt for her killers. Prosecutors allege that Agasiirwe and Minana played central roles in the plot.

Yesterday, however, the pair insisted the justice system had turned into a cycle of endless mentions without movement. Minana, visibly agitated, raised his hand immediately after Odongo announced inquiries were incomplete. “We have spent some time being tossed around,” he said. His co-accused Agasiirwe, who previously spent five years in Makindye Military Prison on related charges before being exonerated by the General Court Martial, told court he would not continue “appearing here for mentions when nothing is moving.” Defence lawyer Michael Akampulira backed his clients’, saying adjournments without committal to the High Court amounted to a denial of justice.