Aggravated defilement tops criminal cases before Court of Appeal in Fort Portal

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday launched a three-day criminal appeal session at Fort Portal High Court, with aggravated defilement emerging as the most common offence.

Deputy Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija, who presided over the launch, said the session will hear 28 cases, including 16 of aggravated defilement, seven of murder and attempted murder, three of aggravated robbery, and two of malicious damage. A panel of three judges will handle the hearings.

Justice Zeija noted that the judiciary is committed to bringing justice closer to the people through regional sessions, which reduce litigation and transport costs for those who would otherwise travel to Kampala.

“When we come to the regions, our primary intention is to ease access to justice for the people. Holding sessions at the regional level reduces the costs of litigation and increases efficiency,” he said.

He added that the judiciary is working towards establishing permanent regional Courts of Appeal, with construction already underway in Gulu and Mbarara, and another planned for Mbale in the next financial year. However, he said further expansion will depend on land availability.

“If you don’t have land, do not blame me for not building your Court of Appeal in Fort Portal,” he said, citing financial constraints that prevent the judiciary from purchasing plots.

Justice Zeija also acknowledged the challenge of a heavy caseload, saying the Court of Appeal’s limited human resources hinder timely justice. The number of justices, he noted, has only recently increased from 13 to 20.

At the same event, Fort Portal Resident Judge Justice Emmy Vincent Mugabo reported that case backlog remains a challenge, though efforts such as plea bargaining and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) are helping.

As of the last quarter, Fort Portal High Court had 1,374 pending cases, of which 365 were disposed of in the same period.

“We still have challenges with case backlog, but it has reduced. We are committed to handling both old and fresh cases promptly,” Justice Mugabo said.





He said mediation in civil matters such as land disputes, estate distribution, and family conflicts remains underutilized, calling for greater collaboration between the bench and bar to improve uptake.

The Officer-in-Charge of Fort Portal Main Prison (Katojo), SP Amos Niwahereza, also raised concern over congestion. Built in 1957 with a capacity of 350, the prison currently houses 1,513 inmates, more than four times its capacity.

Of these, 766 are convicts, 723 are on remand, 221 are pending committal, and 113 are petty offenders.

“Our numbers have slightly reduced from 1,700 previously, thanks to the efforts of judges and magistrates, but congestion remains a serious issue,” SP Niwahereza said.

The Court of Appeal session will run until Thursday.



