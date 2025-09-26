Aggrieved presidential aspirants give EC 48-hour ultimatum to respond

Dr Dennis Ssemugenyi, an environmentalist and independent presidential aspirant, has given the Electoral Commission (EC) a 48-hour ultimatum to address his demands over allegations of unfairness and lack of transparency during the presidential nominations. The ultimatum expires on Sunday, September 28.

In a petition to the EC on September 25, Dr. Ssemugenyi accused the commission of discriminating against him and other aspirants, particularly women and independents, during the clearance process. He claimed that despite submitting verified signatures from over 110 districts, the EC confirmed only four districts, which he described as unconstitutional and unlawful.

"We request these actions be taken within 48 hours of receipt of this petition. Should the Commission fail, we shall, together with our supporters across Uganda, peacefully assemble at the Commission headquarters and district offices to demand justice," Dr. Ssemugenyi said in the petition.

He called on the Uganda Police and all security agencies to ensure the safety of citizens who will lawfully and peacefully express their constitutional rights.

The concluded presidential nomination exercise saw the EC clear only eight candidates, leaving 30 aspirants, including Jimmy Akena of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and Joseph Kabuleeta of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), in the political dustbin.

In response, EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya said all aggrieved parties have a constitutional right to file petitions and will receive a response in due time.

"EC is currently receiving petitions from all the aggrieved aspirants; we have to follow the law and procedures to ensure that all that we do is peaceful. In a short time, EC will give their final ruling," Bukenya explained.

The cleared presidential candidates include President Yoweri Museveni (NRM), Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP), Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC), Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu (ANT), Mubarak Munyagwa – Common Man’s Party, Frank Bulira Kabinga – Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP), Elton Joseph Mabirizi – Conservative Party, and Mr Robert Kasibante – National Peasants Party







