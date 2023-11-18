Agony as police demolish people's houses, shops during evictions in Kireka Barracks

Security officials led by the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) have destroyed peoples' properties worth billions in the ongoing evictions of civilians from the Kireka Police Barracks.

The affected areas include Kiganda Zone and Kireka D, in Kira municipality, Wakiso District.

During yesterday's operation, the police engaged in running battles with locals who opposed what they called forceful illegal evictions.

One police officer was reportedly badly injured in the scuffle after being allegedly stoned by angry youths which escalated the situation.

In response the angry officers raided the peaceful locals at Thailand village in the evening, destroying almost everything.

It was reported that these individuals returned in the early hours of the morning and destroyed shops and houses located on the main road of the street.

"These people came back at 2:00 am with a tractor and started demolishing the roadside shops," Mr Emmanuel Okiria who resides near the scene said.

" The demolition lasted until around 4:00 a.m. and into the morning," he said.

The ongoing operation is aimed at reclaiming police land that civilians illegally settled onto about 20 years ago.

"I'm an old physically impaired man who's been here for a decade. Where do these people want me to go?" A One Moses said.

It is estimated that the destroyed property cost Shs500 billion, according to locals this newspaper contacted. Fred Enanga, a police spokesperson, announced on November 13 that operations to remove illegal occupants from police barracks have been completed in Naguru, Ntinda, and Nsambya, and are ongoing in Kireka.

The operation is expected to extend to other establishments of the same kind in Uganda's capital.