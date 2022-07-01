Agriculture ministry destroys 600kg of fish worth millions

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) together with the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) have destroyed over 600kgs of immature fish in Entebbe. The fish is said to have been intercepted in Masaka while in transit to DR Congo.

“We have destroyed about 600kgs of immature Nile perch that were being smuggled to DR Congo. We brought it here plus the suspects and court advised us to destroy it,” Mr Innocent Mugabi, the fisheries inspector at MAAIF said.

According to him, the quality of the fish was not suitable for human consumption because they were not handled well by the dealers.

“That is why we could not give it out to the people for consumption as we always do,” Mr Mugabi explained.

Mr Deo Sentiba the spokesperson for the FPU said that after intercepting the vehicle, the suspects were instructed to drive the fish to Wakiso District where they usually carry out the destruction exercise.

“Am appealing to Ugandans to desist from illegal fishing activities, because we need our lakes and we all know the economic activities. So, if we stop these kinds of illegalities, for sure I know and I understand our lakes will provide enough income to the growth of our country,” he said.

The Fish Protection Unit (FPU) on April 12, 2022, destroyed illegal fishing gear worth Shs447 million which included nets and hooks.