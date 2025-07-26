Agriculture sector needs more funding, says BoU governor

Bank of Uganda Governor Michael Atingi-Ego has called on financial institutions to increase lending to the agriculture sector and reduce conditions for farmers to access credit facilities.

Speaking at the Annual Agricultural Awards 2025 ceremony, Atingi-Ego emphasised the sector's significance, contributing over 23 per cent of the national income and employing approximately 70 per cent of Uganda's population.

"Agriculture activities directly employ approximately 70 percent of Uganda's population and contribute over 23 percent of our national income," Atingi-Ego said, represented by BoU's Executive Director Finance, Richard Byarugaba. "The sector is therefore not just a source of food and livelihoods but also significant points in goods for manufacturing and export."

Atingi-Ego highlighted challenges facing smallholder subsistence farmers, including limited access to affordable credit and long-term financing, hindering sector commercialization. "Despite its central role, agricultural activities are dominated by smallholder subsistence farmers... Financing also remains a challenge even for small and medium-sized enterprises in terms of processing and other very efficient activities," he said.

The governor urged financial institutions to develop innovative financing solutions addressing agricultural risks and encouraged farmers to invest in innovation, promote sustainable agriculture, and foster inclusion. "As Uganda's population grows and land availability reduces, we must invest in smarter production practices and modern agro-technologies," he emphasized.

Atingi-Ego also highlighted government initiatives like the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) and Parish Development Model (PDM), providing opportunities for agricultural commercialization and household income upliftment.

The Annual Agricultural Awards ceremony recognized stakeholders' contributions, with NTV Uganda winning National Agriculture Media House of the Year and NTV's Sheila Nabafu winning Agri Media Personality of the Year. The awards aim to motivate and inspire young people in agriculture, celebrating excellence and innovation in the sector.

"The 2025 awards aim to spotlight exceptional contributions shaping the future of agriculture," said Grace Musimami, Acting CEO of Annual Agricultural Awards. "From pioneering innovations to empowering smallholder farmers and fostering sustainability, the awards provide a platform to honor those at the forefront of Uganda's agricultural evolution."



