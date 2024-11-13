Agro-industrial hub boosts farming in Kalangala

On October 18, the island district of Kalangala rolled out its first ever agro-industrial hub at Ssese Farm Institute.

The hub is envisioned to transform raw agricultural produce into high-value products as a way of inspiring many youth to embrace agriculture and reduce unemployment, which currently stands at between 64 and 70 percent.Mr Allan Kasirivu, who joined Ssese Farm Institute in 2023, is among the 422 youth who have changed their attitude towards agriculture.

He says his parents convinced him to join the institute and learn agricultural skills in order to manage the family coffee plantation. Kasirivu, however, says his love for agriculture was reinforced by the impressive earnings the institute gets from its 70 by 100 vegetable garden per month.

“The institute earns Shs4 million in three months from its small green house garden compared to the farmers I know that earn Shs2 million in a whole year from their cassava,” he says.

Mr Kasirivu says the skills will inspire other youth to embrace agriculture. “Everything in agriculture can become a valuable product.

Even the bad that we used to throw away, you can make organic manure out of it,” he says Available statistics show that about 400,000 youth are released annually into the job market to compete for the few available jobs. This leads to high unemployment, and associated social and economic challenges. Mr Innocent Abasa, the principal of Ssese Farm Institute, says the hub currently produces 30 agro products .“So far, our youth have produced animal processed products that include yogurt, cheese, organic manure and more. In crop production, they process banana wine, dodo, onion, and chili and carrot powders in addition to organic cooking oil, body jelly and other processed products like broken maize,” he says. He , however, acknowledges that it takes a lot more effort for youth to appreciate agriculture.“The first thing to do is to teach them [youth] that agriculture isn’t all about digging. They can become researchers, consultants, manufacturers, veterinary doctors or businessmen and women. They can also become teachers and heads of institutions,” Mr Abasa explains.

At the hub, the trainees first acquire skills in computer, urban farming, agro processing and entrepreneurship before engaging in fieldwork.

Ms Innocent Kemigisha, a senior technical officer for vocational educational training under the Ministry of Education, says the agro-industry will reduce post-harvest losses, promote economic growth, reduce unemployment, and enhance food security.

“I assure parents that if they give us bright students, not those that have performed poorly in exams , they will start seeing highly valuable agro products flooding markets,” she says.

Mr Jackson Baguma, the head of the production department for Kalangala District, sees the hub as an opportunity to enhance agricultural productivity.

However, challenges remain. Mr Geoffrey Mwesigwa, the district’s senior education officer, points out that government support is insufficient.

“Of the 40 staff members at the institute, only 16 are government-paid, with just nine teaching staff. This affects the quality of education,” Mwesigwa explains.

Local farmer Jacob Senyama, who has enrolled at the hub, notes that while the training is valuable, acquiring the necessary equipment is costly.

“These technologies are helpful, but irrigation systems and machines are expensive. We urge the government to provide equipment through agricultural loans that we can repay after harvest,” he says. “Products from the hub aren’t yet certified by UNBS. We pray that this process is expedited so that products made by the school can be sold on the market. This is the only way the institute is going to attract more students to join the hub,” Ms Victoria Namugenyi ,the vice chairperson of Kalangala Town Council, explains.