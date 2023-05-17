Agro-industrialization scored 58% by end of 2022, says Finance

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has said in its Agro-Industrialization Programme Semi-Annual Budget Monitoring Report Financial Year 2022/23 that the overall performance of the industrialization programme as at December 31, 2022 was at 58 percent attainment of outputs.

The approved budget for the agro-industrialization programme for FY2022/23 is Shs1.450 trillion of which Shs563 billion (38%) was released and Shs431 billion spent as at December 31, 2022.

The Agriculture Production and Productivity Sub-programme dominated all the other sub programmes in relation to the share of the programme budget, with storage, agro-processing and value addition receiving the least share.

“The highest performing sub-programme was agricultural production and productivity at 75 percent, followed by storage, agro-processing and value addition at 74 percent. The worst performing sub-programmes were institutional strengthening and coordination at 27 percent and agricultural market access and competitiveness at 42 percent,” the report reads in part.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the good performance under the Production and Productivity Sub-programme was driven by agriculture research and technology generation spearheaded by the National Agriculture Research Organization.

The Ministry of Finance said conversely the poor performance under Institutional Strengthening and Coordination was attributed to delayed implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) while incomplete markets, delayed completion of roads linking farms to markets, poor postharvest handling, inadequate controls and certification explains the poor performance under Agricultural Market Access and Competitiveness sub programme.

However, the Ministry of Finance said the Government was moving positively in achieving the programme outcomes.

The Real Gross Domestic Product (RGDP) growth rate for agriculture, forestry and fisheries as at 31st December 2022 was attained at 77 percent. While the Real Gross Domestic Product (RGDP) growth rate was at 4.3 percent against the annual target of 5.6 percent.

In addition, the Total Export Value of priority agricultural commodities in billions of US dollars performed at 70 percent with $1.269 billion recorded in the export value against the $1.818bn target.

The Semi-Annual programme which is produced by the Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development stresses that some targets were however missed for instance: percentage change in yield of priority agricultural commodities partly due to soil exhaustion, fake fertilizers on the market, and Proportion of households’ dependent on subsistence agriculture as a main source of livelihood.

As at 31st December 2022, the report shows that 39 percent of households (3.5 million) continued in the subsistence economy compared to 61 percent (5.4 million) in the non-subsistence economy in 2019/20. Of the 3.5 million households in the subsistence economy, 62 percent were engaged mainly in subsistence agriculture.

Commenting about the report, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi said for this Financial Year 2022/23, the semi-annual programme monitoring findings show a fair performance across the board, with a few programmes on track to achieving their annual goals.