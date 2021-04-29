Agro-processing facilities boost farmers’ fortunes

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Local leaders in the districts of Pallisa, Kibuku and Budaka in North Bukedi Sub-region have applauded the establishment of agro-processing facilities, which have enabled farmers improve their household income.

The facilities, which include rice hullers and maize mills, were constructed by government in 2013 under the Community Agricultural Infrastructure Improvement programme [CAIIP] at about Shs1.4b.

Mr John Okurut, the Pallisa District chairperson, yesterday said the facilities have enhanced access to the market and also promoted quality production.

“The communities now have access to market for their produce. This is the reason why their living standards have improved,”Mr Okurut said.

In Pallisa District, two rice hullers and two maize mills were constructed. One rice huller and a maize mill at Kaboloi Sub-county and the other in Kakoro Sub-county. Several of the community roads were also rehabilitated under the programme.

“We have seen tremendous improvement in the lives of the communities. The poverty levels are dropping due to improved household incomes,” Mr Okurut said.

Daily Monitor visited one of the rice hullers in Kaboloi Sub-county and witnessed the long queues of farmers, who had brought their grains. There were more than 100kgs of rice awaiting to be milled. Some of the rice was being dried on a tarpaulin.

“For quality control, it is better to dry the rice at the hulling site,” Mr Isaac Mutono, a worker, said.

Advertisement

Mr Charles Okwalinga, a farmer, said the machines have enabled them improve both quality and quantity of rice and maize flour.

“Storing at the mill is much safer. The produce is dried well without sand, stones, and aflatoxins,”he said.

Mr Okwalinga, who is also a member of the Twegaite farmers group, however, said they face challenges of bad weather, pests and diseases.

“Despite the challenges, we have seen a huge improvement in prices of rice because we add value to our produce,” he said.

In Kibuku, Mr Charles Kadyama, the district chairperson, said the farmers have utilised the facilities to transform their lives. Two rice hullers and two maize mills were constructed. One rice huller and maize mill in Bulangira Sub-county and others in Kagumu at Shs245 million each.

Mr Sam Muguda, a farmer from Kagumu, said: “We are able to access the market easily without going through middlemen.” He said they are sensitising the community to achieve massive production.

“We are now capable of educating our children. We meet our basic needs without much constraints,” he said.

Some challenges

Mr Martin Omare, the chairperson of Kaukura farmers’ association, said although the facilities have improved maize production, they are being frustrated by exorbitant power bills.

“In most cases Umeme gives us a bill of Shs600,000 to Shs700,000, which is extremely high compared to what the association and farmers are getting in a month,” he said.

Mr Sam Mulomi, the Budaka District chairperson, also said the rice hullers constructed in Kamonkoli and Nabiketo have issues that have crippled the operationalisation of the projects.

Mr Mulomi said for the Kamonkoli project, the land wrangle caused delay for the rice huller to kick-start.

“The infrastructure are in place but its only power [electricity], which has not been connected,” Mr Mulomi said. Mr Tom Tegete, a resident, said the facility would have driven farmers out of poverty.

“We want the machine to start operating but unfortunately it’s just lying idle,” he said.

Mr John Bosco Obete, the National Resistance Movement chairperson of Kaukura Sub-county, urged government to continue supporting the communities with technical guidance on the usage of the facilities in order to realise more profits.

Project

The $81.9 million programme, co-financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the African Development Bank was implemented in 35 districts mainly in Central and Eastern Uganda.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com