Agroecological trade: A game-changer for East African Community

A recent study by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) highlights the potential of agroecological trade in the East African Community.

The study, conducted at four border points - Busia (Kenya and Uganda), Mpondwe (Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda), Namanga-Tarakea (Kenya and Tanzania), and Rusumo (Rwanda and Tanzania) - reveals a diverse range of agroecological products being traded, including cereals, legumes, bananas, and medicinal plants.

At the Busia border, maize and beans are the most traded products, with 146.9 metric tons and 92.6 metric tons sold, respectively. Other prominent products include groundnuts (34.6 tons), cassava (17.3 tons), and sorghum (35 tons). In Mpondwe, rice dominates the market with 100,000.3 metric tons traded, alongside other products like beans (1,000.2 tons), cabbages, carrots, onions, and tomatoes.

According to Bridget Mugambe, AFSA's programs coordinator, the study aimed to identify opportunities and challenges in agroecological trade.

"We undertook this study to try and identify trade on agroecological products, its challenges, available opportunities, and policies that facilitate cross-border trade," she explained. "Much as we resist corporate control barcode systems and the industrial push to control our food system, we need to provide solutions. Therefore, we are advocating for agroecological products by enhancing trade systems because agriculture is not just about food but also livelihoods."

Dr. Chaka Uzondu, a sustainable food systems researcher, emphasized the need for governments to support smallholder farmers in increasing agroecological production.

"Farmers are actually producing considerable quantities, and these are being traded within their countries and across the borders of the EAC," he said. "The government of the countries should have a deliberate intention to support smallholder farmers to increase agroecological production, rather than sticking to what seems to be the dominant model of using synthetic agro inputs, which are fossil fuel-based and negatively impact climate change."

The study recommends policy interventions to support agroecological trade, including structuring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) policy to benefit smallholder farmers. Agroecology actors have also called for explicit provisions for agroecology trade in the East African Community treaty, which is currently biased towards conventional trade.

Mugambe recommended that governments create policies at national, regional, and district levels to address challenges faced by smallholder farmers, such as storage, post-harvest handling, and transportation.

"Government must create policies from national and regional levels but also at district level in areas where trading happens and prioritize dealing with challenges faced by smallholder farmers," she said.

Aligning policies on agroecological trade in the region could have numerous benefits, including promoting women's entrepreneurship and empowerment, addressing youth unemployment, and creating opportunities in production, value addition, and trade in agroecological products.



