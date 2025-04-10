Ahumuza died of brain bleeding, says report

Martha Ahumuza Murari, the young woman who collapsed at Mezo Noir bar in Kololo, Kampala, two weeks ago, died from increased intracranial pressure caused by bleeding in the brain, a postmortem report has revealed.

A police forensic pathologist, who requested anonymity, confirmed to this publication that the autopsy was conducted at Mulago National Referral Hospital and supervised by Mr Moses Byaruhanga, the director of Police Medical Services.

“The cause of death was increased intracranial pressure due to intracranial bleeding,” the pathologist said.

“This type of bleeding, often referred to as a brain haemorrhage, exerts pressure on vital centres in the brain, leading to a shutdown of critical body functions,” the pathologist added.

Increased intracranial pressure (ICP), or intracranial hypertension, occurs when pressure builds up inside the skull due to internal bleeding, swelling, or other factors, potentially causing irreversible brain damage or death.

Bleeding

A senior forensic expert told this newspaper that in Ahumuza’s case, the bleeding was likely triggered by a sudden spike in blood pressure, possibly caused by physical or emotional excitement.

“She experienced a burst blood vessel in the brain, leading to bleeding into the brainstem, the part of the brain responsible for breathing and heartbeat,” the forensic expert said. “This caused her to lose consciousness and die,” the expert added.

Attempts to reach Dr Byaruhanga for official comment were unsuccessful by press time. A family member, Mr Brian Kambaho, earlier told mourners that doctors had informed the family that Ahumuza’s chest was filled with fluids from vomiting, and a brain scan confirmed internal bleeding.

What happened on fateful night

Ahumuza collapsed inside an office at Mezo Noir on the night of March 27 while drinking with her friend Edward Mugabo, a cashier at the bar. Initial police investigations pointed to suspected poisoning, prompting a toxicological analysis by the Government Analytical Laboratory.

However, police sources confirmed that the lab found no traces of poison in samples extracted from Ahumuza’s internal organs. This development has cast doubt on whether the case, initially registered as suspected murder by poisoning, will hold in court.

According to detectives, Ahumuza had left her home in Namugongo, Wakiso District, where she lived with her mother, Barbara Kagonyera, while the latter was away. She first stopped at another bar in Kololo before joining Mugabo at Mezo Noir around 11pm. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Ahumuza entering the bar’s manager’s office with Mugabo at around 3:30 am —a section of the premises without CCTV coverage.

Moments later, Mugabo reportedly ran out in distress and alerted his brother, Joseph Kalenzi. The two rushed Ahumuza to Kampala Hospital, where she was placed on life support but later pronounced dead. Police arrested both Mugabo and Kalenzi the next day and detained them at Kiira Road Police Station. They were later released on bond following legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Next course of action

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed that the postmortem and toxicology reports have been completed and submitted to the DPP for further guidance.

“We are now awaiting a decision from the DPP on the next course of action,” Mr Onyango said.