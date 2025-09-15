AI will take your jobs if you remain stagnant, Musenero tells Ugandans

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President (STI-OP), Dr Monica Musenero, has urged engineers and young professionals not to fear Artificial Intelligence (AI) but to upgrade their skills and evolve with the changing times.

While many people, especially in large industries, worry about job losses, World Economic Forum projections show that although AI may displace about 92 million jobs, it is also expected to create more than 170 million new ones. The survey further indicates that 40 percent of employers worldwide intend to cut staff in sectors where AI can automate tasks.

“Artificial intelligence threatens people who are not thinking, who are not occupying their space as men and women. If you sit around and make no effort to understand, master, develop, or take control of it, then AI can actually be damaging to societies that remain passive,” Dr Musenero said.

She added: “As Ugandans, we are not approaching AI passively. We are engaging with it actively. We have already established our AI studio, and in NDP IV we plan to expand it broadly. Some professions fear that AI will take over their jobs and indeed, if you sit idle, it will.”

Dr Musenero made the remarks yesterday while addressing journalists ahead of the 11th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and the 9th African Engineering Conference at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

She urged professionals to take charge of their growth. “This is the time to upgrade yourself. Don’t allow technology to stand above you. You must rise, because man was not created to remain stagnant. We were created to evolve, to change, and to have dominion,” she said.

At the same press conference, Eng Mustafa Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, emphasized the need for Africa to lead its own development.

“There is willingness globally to assist Africa, but our expectation is that Africans must be at the steering wheel of their own development. That is why we initiated the idea of hosting this week annually in Africa—to provide a platform for engineering institutions to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and leverage each other’s capabilities,” Eng Shehu said.

He also called on African governments to support local innovators and entrepreneurs. “Governments must believe in our innovators, support prototypes, and patronize locally manufactured products. Without patronage, innovation cannot grow. Entrepreneurs will not be able to expand production or create more jobs. A deliberate policy is needed to promote and sustain African innovation,” he said.

“Looking inwards does not mean we reject external services. It means that whenever opportunities arise, we must first consider African solutions. This is how we build capacity and ensure sustainable development,” he added.