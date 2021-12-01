Prime

Aids won’t be public health threat by 2030 - Scientists

Some people living with HIV/Aids have struggled to adhere to medication during Covid-19 lockdown because of lack of food and access to medicine. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The HIV national average prevalence has reduced from 18 percent in 1997 to 5.4 percent in 2020.

As Uganda commemorates World Aids Day today, government scientists have said the country is on track to end HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.