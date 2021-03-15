Ailing Iteso chiefdom founder seeks Museveni help

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

The ailing founder of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), Papharus Edimu Imodot, has asked President Museveni to help him financially.

The 81-year-old has been relegated by sickness with none to care for him.He says he has been battling several illnesses for the last three years.

“Last time, State House came to my rescue when i was sick, I pray Mr Museveni remembers me again, I am in extreme pain,” he added.

Mr Edimu said his other family members went to the village and he has been left alone, adding that his plots of land around Soroti Town were allegedly grabbed by municipal officials.

Mr Edimu, who started the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) vision way back in 1994, but failed to assume its leadership in 1995 elections, according to neighbours, he has been sick for the last few days.

Mr Charles Okello, one of the residents in Kichinjaji Ward, where Edimu stays, said: “He is very sick, he cannot freely move.”

Mr Edimu is one of the few surviving elders who sued the NRM government for the loss of cattle and other properties in Teso, but for the last 20 years, justice has not been served.