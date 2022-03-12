Air Force has neutralized ADF –Museveni

President Museveni passed out 62 air force officers who have completed a Squadron Officers Course first intake at the Air Command and Leadership Training Institute in Nakasongola District on March 10, 2022

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The president noted that air force pilots were currently earning Shs4 million per month which salary he said, was not sufficient. He assured them that the pay would be revised upwards as soon as resources are available.

President Museveni has said the Air Force wing of Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF)  has played a pivotal  role in the fight against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Eastern DR Congo.

